Do you remember your first childhood idol? I do, quite vividly.
I grew up in the 1950s, when there were plenty of cowboy celebrities to emulate. I was the tomboy of tomboys, and I loved Roy Rogers and the Lone Ranger and the Cisco Kid and just about anyone who was lucky enough to have a real, live horse of their own and a pair of snazzy cowboy boots to slip into the stirrups.
Oh, did I want a horse. I lived a life of pretend; a towel and a chair became a saddle and a steed. Or a broom made a really good pony. I’ll never forget the year my dad took my twin brother, David, and me to the toy store to pick out our Chanukah presents. I was six, I think. We were only allowed one each, he said, so make sure it’s something you really want. We were also only allowed to spend just a few bucks, which made the task even more challenging.
Then I saw it — a little stick horse. It was just, well, a stick with a plastic horse’s head stuck on it, but under the circumstances it was my dream come true, about a million steps up from the chair and towel. And best of all, it only cost a dollar. Yeah, this was 1957, when gas was 14 cents a gallon, a pack of gum was a nickel, and figuring out all the exciting ways to spend a quarter on a Saturday at the new outdoor strip mall could take a full afternoon.
So anyway, given my horse opera hysteria, you’d naturally assume my first childhood idol was a TV cowboy, right? Wrong! My first childhood idol was Bishop Sheen.
Huh? Who? Well, all you Catholics out there know whom I’m talking about. Bishop Fulton J. Sheen, aka the “TV Priest,” who captivated the multitudes with his show, “Life Is Worth Living” (1952-1957) and later in the 1960s, the syndicated Fulton Sheen Program. That show won the good cleric two Emmys for “Most Outstanding Television Personality,” and if he wasn’t dead, he’d probably win it again, as Life Is Worth Living and the Fulton Sheen Program are still enjoyed today in reruns.
In fact, this column was inspired by those reruns, on the Catholic network EWTN. I just happened to tune in to one of them the other day and boy, did it bring back memories.
Life Is Worth Living made its TV debut in 1952, when I was one year old. I was four when I first saw Bishop Sheen. I know this for a fact because we didn’t get a TV set until 1955, and 1955 was the year the Bishop Sheen-Mickey Mouse Club wars began in our house.
The Mickey Mouse Club was on at the same time as Life Is Worth Living, 4 p.m. every day. And 1955 was the year Disneyland opened. So there were lavish advertisements for that enchanted place, which David and I watched, saucer-eyed. There was nowhere we wanted to be more than Disneyland.
But then, one afternoon, I somehow came upon Life Is Worth Living, and things were never the same. I saw this odd figure with the incredibly soothing voice and was instantly mesmerized. From then on, I was Bishop Sheen’s biggest fan.
You can imagine what a force he was because I was willing to give up Disneyland for him. Years later my mother would relate stories about how, when David would turn the channel to The Mickey Mouse Club at four o’clock on the dot, I would start screaming, “Bishop Sheen! Bishop Sheen!” and proceed to throw tantrums until, in desperation, my mom would switch the channel to my idol. As soon as I heard Bishop Sheen’s famous melodious baritone, the story goes, I’d immediately quiet down and go into some sort of trance, rocking back and forth on the floor, eyes glued to the little man in the long black cassock and flowing robes.
It’s all very mysterious because, one, I was Jewish and two, those first Life Is Worth Livings were pretty creepy. Everything was in black and white and in the crude homespun studios of religious productions, Bishop Sheen looked like something out of Halloween. His face was really white, in contrast to the black priestly attire, and I think they even put lipstick on him. But his personality was so winning, I wasn’t scared. I was in love.
What made Bishop Sheen so appealing? Well, you could say he was meant for show biz. He had a fabulous sense of humor and couldn’t resist peppering his sermons with jokes, which he always delivered with perfect timing and a genuine delight in the punch line. While the audience roared, he’d stand there eating up the applause and laughing along with them.
Then, he gave great lectures on life. The topics were always relevant to anyone and everyone, and, being a wonderful storyteller, Bishop Sheen drew you right in, no matter what your age. He had a famous blackboard, on which he drew pictures that both adults and the youngest children could relate to, all the while bemoaning his lack of artistic talent with charming, self-deprecation. And his handwriting was absolutely gorgeous, a study in artistry.
But the most amazing thing is, Bishop Sheen’s sermons are as meaningful today as they were 70 years ago, perhaps even more so.
The one I saw recently was about taking responsibility for one’s actions. Bishop Sheen talked about how, in the modern age, psychology has usurped personal responsibility. There’s always something or someone other than ourselves to blame for our problems and misdeeds, he observed. But as long as we refuse to take responsibility for our actions, he warned, we have lost our moral compass. It’s only by turning to God and confessing—i.e. taking ownership—of our actions that we can get it back.
Then Bishop Sheen said something that gave me goosebumps. When the leader of a country refuses to take responsibility for his actions, what do we have? A dictatorship.
That was such a simple deduction—and yet, such a brilliant one. Bishop Sheen could have been talking about today. And yet really, he was talking about thousands of years in time, as long as man’s quest for power has clouded his quest for integrity.
By the 1960s, Life Is Worth Living had undergone a bit of a makeover. With a new name, The Fulton Sheen Show, it was now in color, and Bishop Sheen sported cool accessories like a lavender cummerbund and matching skullcap. He’d also added a new sign-off phrase, “’Bye now!,” which he delivered with a big, cheery grin and wide wave of the hand. But the wonderful, timeless observations were still the same, and still as relevant as ever.
What I didn’t know until many years later was that Bishop Sheen was my homie. In 1951, the year I was born, he was appointed Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of New York, and in 1966, he became the Bishop of Rochester. That’s where the Bishop Sheen archives are housed, on Goodman Street, one of my favorite parts of the city. I’ve never been there, but if I ever get back to Rochester before I die, I’ll certainly make a point of checking it out.
Bishop Sheen died an Archbishop in 1979, at the age of 84. There’s been a decades-long fight to have him declared a saint, but so far, I guess, he’s only made it to “venerable,” which is stage two in the canonization process. In order to become a saint, there are all sorts of hoops you have to jump through, but I’m sure he’ll eventually get there. Let’s face it, I’ll bet Archbishop Sheen could make even God see things more clearly.
I’ll always wonder, though, why he, of all people, was my childhood idol, beating out my cowboy heroes for the honor. I don’t suppose I’ll ever know, but I have to congratulate myself for my good taste. The next time you have a minute, check out Life Is Worth Living on EWTN. I guarantee it will be worth your while.
‘Bye now!