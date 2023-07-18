Do you have a place you could call your home away from home? A comforting, welcoming haven that’s always there when you need it?
I had such a place when I was young. It was my grandparents’ home. They absolutely loved my visits. We had such fun. My grandmother Annie and I were best buds. She had a great sense of humor, and we kept each other in stitches. We played games, like Mah Jong, and Canasta. We’d watch TV, especially the Lawrence Welk Show, with my grandfather Louie sitting in his favorite chair, sleeping peacefully except for the occasional earth-shattering snore. My grandmother cooked and baked wonderful Jewish dishes, like tsimmes, a kind of beef stew with fruits and sweet potatoes, carrots, and onion, and soft, warm challah bread, and she’d serve me dinner and wait on me like I was the Queen of England.
When it was time for bed, I’d jump into my grandmother’s big bed – my grandfather slept in the other bedroom, I think because of his snoring–and, after saying our prayers, she and I would talk and giggle just as though she was my age. It was incredible, how close we were.
How I miss Grandma Annie. But in my old age, I have another home away from home. They don’t serve tsimmes and challah, I can’t get up a game of Mah Jong or Canasta and Lawrence Welk isn’t around. But it is, nonetheless, a friendly, welcoming place where I can go whenever I’m in need of help and comfort. It’s the Trinity Health Hospital, Lakeshore campus in Shelby, and I’ve been to the ER so often, I’ve decided that I should have my own permanent room there, with my name on a brass plate on the door. It would be, like, I’d just walk in and say to the nurse, “I’ll be in my room.”
Over the years, I’ve visited the ER for everything from a bleed out from a tiny itch on my arm that I’d scratched open, to a toe that turned black and blue, to major dehydration following a bad accident, to, well, you name it, and I probably had it.
But I believe I’ve qualified for permanent residency since last May, when I was in the ER three times in 48 hours for an excruciating case of sciatica, which turned out to be a herniated disk that would require surgery. Now, here’s the best, or worst, part, depending on how you look at it.
I’d been tossed out of the house I’d been living in for 10 years, in Hart. It was sold out from under me, and I was left with 30 days to find another place. Of course, there were no rentals anywhere, in Oceana County or anywhere else.
I was in a state of continual panic. Then, God smiled on me. I received a call from my old friend, Mary Ann Carey, who lives in Shelby. Now, I didn’t know she and her husband, Tom, owned rental properties. She had an apartment coming open in June, she said. It was an upstairs apartment in an old house — just the kind of place I love — and I was welcome to check it out.
I did, and it was a wonderful apartment, except for one little drawback. I had to climb two staircases to get there — five big steps outside and 17 slightly smaller ones inside. Well, I managed the stairs, fell in love with the apartment, and told the Careys I’d take it. I was scheduled to move in June 15. But three days before moving day was when I bent down in the shower to wash my feet and bang — debilitating sciatica struck.
I was bedridden for the next month and couldn’t move in until July 15. Even then, climbing those stairs was like climbing Mount Everest. I had back surgery scheduled for September, and let’s just say it was a lovely time in my life all the way around.
But there was one big silver lining to the overall chaos. My new place was right down the street from Lakeshore Hospital. In fact, I timed the drive, and if there was no traffic, it took 59 seconds to get there.
OK. So, I’ve been in my new place for a year, and during that time I’ve been in the ER five times, I think. Three were in the last three months. In May, I had a little piece of chicken that became lodged in my throat and refused to go down. This was a recurrent problem — I’d been in the ER three other times in the past 10 years for it, and had to have my esophagus stretched.
This time, good old Dr. Reed had to come in and do a scope. To my surprise, it turned out not to be routine. He took biopsies and informed me that I had “erosive esophagitis,” which is a pre-cancerous condition. I am currently taking preventive measures, but since my father died of esophageal cancer, I have a genetic marker for the disease. One more thing to worry about.
Four weeks ago, I had a case of food poisoning that almost sent me to the ER. Fortunately, I managed to deal with it at home, but my misery lasted five days. The bright side is, I probably lost five pounds. But it’s not the diet I would have chosen.
And then, around 10 days ago, I developed a bad ulcer on my foot. I haven’t the slightest idea how I got it, because I’m diabetic and the neuropathy in my feet is pretty advanced, so if I stepped on something, I wouldn’t have felt it. Anyway, I had a friend who’s a nurse take a look at it. Her advice was firm. “You need to get to the ER,” was all she said.
Off I went, to my home away from home. A nurse dressed the wound, I was put on a big time antibiotic, and the doc said, get to your podiatrist. Immediately. The upshot is, I’m sitting here with a dressing that’s twice the size of my foot and a clumsy surgical boot, and I will have to remain like this, getting the wound dressed two to three times a week, for the next five weeks. How do you take a shower, you ask? So far, it’s been sink baths, but I can’t keep doing those for five more weeks. I’m going to try wrapping my foot in plastic bags to be able to shower, but standing up in the tub is going to be dicey, and all I need is to take a tumble. I’ll be the lady in that oft-parodied commercial, screeching, “Help! I’ve fallen and I can’t get up!”
I tell you, I’m afraid to get out of bed in the morning, for fear of what else fate has in store. The only thing that forces me to rise and shine is my cat Tessie, who climbs onto my stomach and emits a series of horrible wails, which translate to, “You’d better get up and get my breakfast or I’m going to burst your eardrums!”
So, it’s been a helluva summer. All I want is to give that surgical boot the boot and get in at least one game of mini golf before Labor Day. And maybe to be able to take a walk on the beach.
Throw in a Dairy Creme rootbeer float and heaven, I’m in heaven…