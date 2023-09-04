Most of you know about my past life as a journalist in Los Angeles. Ironically, I never planned on that career. On the contrary, ever since I was 12, I wanted to be a concert pianist. My whole world was music.
Oh, I was always a good writer, but in my high school there were so many good writers that you had to be really exceptional to be singled out. We had a tough curriculum, and the teachers were drill sergeants. In fact, I credit my Advanced Placement European history teacher, Dr. Diamond, with making me into the writer I am today – by giving me Ds and even an F on my essays. An F! Can you imagine? I’d never gotten an F in my life.
I cried when I got that paper back, and whined to my parents to let me drop the course. Knowing that Dr. Diamond was a stellar teacher, they refused. So, I buckled down in her class and slowly my grades improved. I got a C on the next essay – we had essay tests every week – and a B on the next, until finally the great day arrived when Dr. Diamond handed back my essay with a smile, and I saw the A+, along with the congratulatory comment on it. By the end of the year, I’d learned the secret of conciseness, which is the most valuable weapon in the journalist’s arsenal.
The following fall, I was a freshman at Indiana University, Bloomington, where I’d been accepted as a piano major. But a curious thing happened. Over the summer, I’d become fascinated by politics and their impact on social welfare. When it came time for me to sign up for my music courses, I made an impromptu decision that would change my life. I switched lines and became a political science major.
It was one of those gut decisions that just happen, and usually for a reason. My parents, of course, were shocked and appalled. All those years of music lessons, down the drain! But through my political science and history courses, I became equipped for a successful journalistic career. If there’s anything an editor likes, it’s a good writer with a historical perspective. My first published article, which I sent out to 10 major newspapers around the country, was an essay on the biggest TV series of the moment – Roots, considered the first TV epic – and its relationship to the 1915 silent film Birth of a Nation, considered the first film epic. Three papers published my article, one of which was the L.A. Times, and it ran in all three completely unedited thank you, Dr. Diamond!
Well, the short story is, I moved to L.A., where I became a freelancer for the L.A. Times, the L.A. entertainment correspondent for the Chicago Sun-Times, and eventually a full-time editor/writer at the L.A. Weekly. During my time in L.A., I interviewed many celebrities. But the most amazing interview I ever had was with…a dog. Not just any dog, mind you. It was Dice the Wonder Dog.
The interview was for L.A. Style magazine, where I had a monthly column called Eccentric L.A. It was very popular because I basically went around digging up kooks and unearthing their most endearing qualities.
Dice came to my attention when I was going through press releases one day at the magazine, hoping to find a subject for my next column, It looked to be just another boring morning until I found myself staring at an 8-by-10 glossy of a black and white dog with bright, knowing eyes and a grin a mile wide.
The accompanying release, handwritten in an attention-getting scrawl, was even more remarkable. “Hello. I am Dice the Wonder Dog. I will amaze you and delight you with my talents. I sing opera. I act. I play poker. I am fluent in five languages, including Japanese. I perform with my owner, Masami, in many countries all over the world…”
Jackpot! I dialed the phone number on the release, and was greeted by a soft female voice with a thick Japanese accent. It was Masami. I explained that I wanted to do an interview with her.
“And Dice,” she replied. “Dice do interviews with me. Always.”
“Great,” I said gleefully. In the pantheon of eccentrics, this one had already soared to the top of the heap.
A few days later, I arrived at a little house in Culver City, not far from MGM Studios. I opened the gate of the white picket fence and saw a large, long-haired, mixed breed dog, sitting in a lounge chair on the porch. As soon as he saw me, he jumped up, went to the door, grabbed the handle in his mouth and opened it, and disappeared inside. A moment later, Masami appeared.
“Dice waiting for you,” she explained. “I tell him to get me when you arrive.”
Oh boy.
“Dice,” she turned to her prodigy. “Say hello.”
Dice barked.
“Shake hand.”
Dice extended his paw.
Masami then said something to him in Japanese.
“I tell him to get pig toy,” she explained.
Dice ran into the house and returned a minute later with a toy stuffed pig in his mouth, which he reverently deposited at Masami’s feet.
“He understand Japanese perfectly,” Masami said proudly. “Also English, German, French and Italian. Especially Italian. He love opera. But only Rossini. No Mozart, no Puccini, no Verdi. Just Rossini. He sing to Barber of Seville. His favorite.”
All this time, Dice was staring up at me with those insanely bright eyes and grinning widely. His tail was whirling, and he seemed to be ready for something. I got a chill. This dog not only understood every word – he was obviously dying to show his stuff.
We went into the house and Masami put on a record – yeah, this was still the vinyl age – of Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro.” Dice just sat there, panting. Then she put on some Puccini. Still no dice.
“Now watch,” she whispered to me, finger in the air. She put on “The Barber of Seville.”
Dice flew into the air, landed with a thud in front of the speakers, puffed out his chest and started howling – to the exact phrasing of the music! Not only that, but he actually varied his tones to approximate the notes.
“Oh my God,” was all I could say.
“He learn to sing from me,” Masami explained. “I sing opera, first in Japan, then in New York, now here. I sing on TV once. When I practice, Dice watch me. Then one day he start to sing with me. He know how to expand chest, how to round out tones. In our shows, we sing duets.”
For the next half hour, Dice went through his routine. He did a skit with Masami where he played dead, and actually bowed when I applauded. He donned a top hat, tails and sunglasses and jumped through a hoop. He played poker with Masami, cards in his teeth, and won.
“He always win,” she shrugged.
Yup, that was one heck of a column. I don’t think I ever topped it.
Since that was around 40 years ago, Dice would be long gone by now. Probably Masami too. But just for kicks, this morning I googled “Dice the Wonder Dog.” And it looks like were he alive today, Masami’s wunderkind would have lots of competition. I not only found another Dice the Wonder Dog – I found Bobbie the Wonder Dog, Ace the Wonder Dog, Diskey the Wonder Dog, Diesel the Wonder Dog, and even Dunce the Wonder Dog.
Oh well. I still think there will never be another dog like the Dice, who blew me away that bright, sunny day in eccentric L.A.