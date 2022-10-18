Once upon a time, when I was young and crazy, Halloween was my favorite time of year. By young, I mean in my 20s and 30s, which was old enough to have outgrown the candy phase, but not too old to have a grand time with silly costumes and devilish parties.
When I lived in L.A., Halloween was a big deal. People would go around in costume for the entire month of October. And the Halloween Parade was legend, a magnificent freak show that closed off Hollywood Boulevard and made traffic grind to a halt on the freeway.
Then I moved to Hart, where Halloween was definitely a more sedate affair. No parades, no merry makers in outlandish garb livening the streets for weeks. I made my own merry, going all out with decorations and Halloween-themed dinner parties. But the Halloween I’ll always remember was 12 years ago, when I went to Cherry Blossom Manor to spend the evening with my 90-year-old mom, Hazel.
This had become a tradition. For four years, I’d enjoyed Cherry Blossom’s annual Halloween Party with Hazel. I always brought her something for the occasion. One year it was a truly hideous rubber hag mask. Another time I got her some wild pajamas. This year I plopped a big witch’s hat on her tiny head. It practically went down to her nose.
“I can’t see!” Hazel wailed.
Yes, Hazel had shrunk with the years. It was the age-old role reversal that comes with the passage of time. I was now the mother and Hazel the toddler. I remembered all the Halloweens she’d taken me and my brother out to get our costumes. And now the child becomes the parent, and the parent the child, goes the trite but all too true saying.
I pushed the hat back on Hazel’s forehead. “There,” I patted her hand. “Is that better?”
Hazel nodded happily. “How do I look?”
“Absolutely fetching. You are the prettiest witch in the room.”
“You’re just saying that because you’re my daughter.” Hazel was an expert at fishing for compliments.
“No, You really are pretty. Honest.”
“When I was young, you know what they used to call me?”
“What?”
“ Witch Hazel” She scowled. “I hated that!”
My mother was unfortunate enough to be born when Hazel was a popular name and Witch Hazel a popular astringent. Probably every Hazel got teased accordingly.
“They also called me Hazel Nut,” Hazel went on.
“Well, you are a nut!” I laughed. “Always have been.”
“Yes,” Hazel eyed me craftily. “I suppose that’s where you get it from.”
The party was about to begin. The Day Room was colorfully decorated with the usual pumpkins and scarecrows, and the residents were seated at large round tables strewn with Tootsie Rolls and lollipops and set with cups of Hawaiian Punch and paper plates full of cheese, crackers, and cookies.
Hazel reached for a Tootsie Roll
“Oh no, you don’t!” I grabbed it out of her hand. “You can’t eat that.”
“Why not?”
“It’ll take your bridge out!” I looked around for something else to mollify her. “Here, have a cookie.”
The Halloween cookie with the orange icing and carved pumpkin face did the trick. Hazel grabbed it eagerly and took a big bite.
“It’s good!” she mumbled, her mouth full.
I looked around the table. One woman sported a Goofy cap and sweatshirt. She proudly informed me that she was 94.
“I’m 95!” Another lady piped up. She was a sight in pink bunny ears.
Then it was time for games. Pass the gourd. Bingo. Guess the number of candies in the bottle. Hazel won a Bingo and guess what her prize was? A handful of Tootsie Rolls.
“I’ll take those,” I said.
“They’re mine!” Hazel clutched her haul. “I won them!”
“But you can’t eat them!”
“Why not?”
Here we go again. “Because they’ll pull your bridge out. How about I bring you a nice chocolate bar instead? OK?”
She nodded, reluctantly handing over her winnings. Suddenly she began to laugh,
“What’s so funny?” I asked.
“I was just remembering one Halloween, when you were little. I think you were around four. You started to cry when the trick-or-treaters came to the door, because they were taking our candy. So, I told you that they were going to bring it back later. And when the next group of children rang the bell, you went to the door and announced, ‘I’m not going to cry anymore tonight, honeys, because you’re taking all my candy but I know you’ll bring it back.”
“I really fell for that one,” I laughed.
As I wheeled Hazel back to her room,” she looked up at me lovingly. “You’re so adorable,” she smiled.
“That’s another thing I get from you,” I patted her shoulder.
“Do you know what they used to call me when I was little? Witch Hazel!”
“I know. And Hazel Nut.”
Hazel was amazed. “Yes! How did you know?”
How I miss her. Now, Halloween is a bittersweet time for me. A time of recalling wonderful moments with Hazel, and a time of longing, for the sight of my little mom in her witch’s hat, clutching her Tootsie Rolls to her breast as if they were pieces of gold.
Happy Halloween, Witch Hazel.