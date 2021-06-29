I’ve done a couple of columns on the unsolicited and thoroughly annoying e-mails that I and the rest of the world have to contend with. They usually get dumped into junk mail, but as I mentioned in one column, my spam blocker hasn’t been working, so I get them in my regular mailbox. They cover everything from outrageous and ridiculous weight loss promises and cures for every disease you can think of to home warranties, credit repair, casino enticements…the list is never-ending.
One sender, however, has caught my interest: School of Word Play. I get at least one e-mail a day from them, and they’ve got me hooked. School of Word Play tests your knowledge of vocabulary, definitely my line of work. They give you a sample sentence with a blank that you fill in, and when you’ve entered your choice, they give you the answer, along with all sorts of interesting background on the word. For example:
Tickets to the international cat show are a great gift for that special ______in your life.
CondignSolipsismSanctimoniousAilurophileDid you get that one right? I did. It’s D, “Ailurophile,” or cat lover. If I hadn’t known that one, I would have turned in my pen! But I have to admit, I didn’t know the word’s origin, so I was intrigued to discover it comes from the Greek “ailurus,” meaning cat, and of course, “phile,” a lover or enthusiast.
My interest in vocabulary comes from my late mother, Hazel, who was a veritable lexicologist. In more elementary terms, that’s a language freak. Hazel loved languages. She learned German and French in high school and college and could still remember those languages well into her late 80s. She earned her BA in English at the University of Rochester, a fortunate thing for my brother and me, as you could go to her with any question about grammar and she always had the answer. Why she never became an English teacher is a mystery.
Word play was probably Hazel’s most favorite pastime. She and my dad were die-hard Scrabble rivals and the amazing thing was, my dad always beat her and English wasn’t his first language! He was a native of Austria who met my mom when he emigrated to the U.S. in 1938. The first thing he did was to purchase a dictionary and memorize it. That’s how he learned English, and he spoke and wrote it perfectly. Yeah, he was brilliant.
The other activity that aroused Hazel’s intellectual passion was the New York Times crossword puzzle. She attacked that every Sunday for probably 50 years. That puzzle is notoriously difficult, which is why Hazel loved it. She absolutely adored coming up with the answers and would sit there with her trusty dictionary, deep in word analysis.
And both Hazel and my dad, Emil, loved to read, so our house was filled with books. And I mean books. History, science, great literature — those were the subjects that filled the shelves. So it’s no wonder I became a writer and author, growing up in a lit-heavy family like mine.
I’m proud to say that Hazel retained her linguistic expertise into her early 90s, which is particularly amazing considering that she had dementia. While she might not remember what year it was, or how old she was, or where she was, she could still pull up the answer to practically any grammar or vocabulary question, and her eyes still sparkled with the joy of the challenge. When I went to visit her at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility, I’d give her the latest Reader’s Digest Word Power test and dang if she didn’t score 14 out of 15, even beating me!
Perhaps the most important weapon in Hazel’s linguistic arsenal was Latin. When she was growing up, you had to take Latin in high school. Most kids hated it because they thought it was a “dead” language. I mean, French or German or Spanish conversation might come in handy, but Latin?
Hazel knew better. The romance languages owe their origins to Latin, she’d explain to us. So if you knew your Latin, you could figure out the meaning of words in a whole slew of tongues. That’s why she was such a vocabulary ace.
Anyway, I’m indeed my mother’s daughter because every day I look forward to my School of Word Play e-mails. Unlike Hazel and my dad, however, I’m no dictionary expert, but even though I’ve never heard of many of the words they throw at you, I’ve answered nearly every question correctly because I’m good at the process of elimination. Give it a try and see how you do.
The _____ fog implied that the weather was about to take a turn for the worse.
Penurious
Vagarious
Extol
Incipient
OK, I knew the answer and most of you probably got it as well. It’s D, incipient, from the Latin “incipiere,” meaning “to take into.”
Her failing grades could probably be explained by observing her _____lifestyle
Succedaneum
Badinage
Tinnitabulation
Dilatory
I had to use elimination in this one. A is a noun, and here you’re looking for an adjective. I knew that B, badinage, meant a kind of playful repartee. C is another noun. Even though I was confused by “dilatory,” because it brought to mind “dilation,” which means to be widened, I had to pick D. And I learned that dilatory comes from the Latin “dilator,” or delayer.
Since we live in the country and our houses are not close in -----, it takes me 20 minutes to walk to my neighbor’s house.
Hebetude
Foible
Virulent
Propinquity
Yes, it’s D again. Propinquity, from the Latin, “propinquitas,” meaning near or near to
The sunset this evening was absolutely -----.
Perdure
Eidetic
Frazil
Rutilant
Geez—where did they dig up these bizarre words? I honestly didn’t have a clue what any of them meant, but I picked D because it just sounded right. And it was. Rutilant comes from Latin verb “rutilare,” glowing red, and the adjective “rutilus,” or reddish.
The valedictorian used part of her speech to ----her parents for the support they gave her throughout college.
Zeitgeber
Succulent
Gloaming
Extol
This was a freebie. I think we all know what “extol” means. But I didn’t know the Latin root, “extollere.” Ex, meaning “out” or “upward,” and “tollere,” to raise.
I also knew “succulent”—deliciously juicy—and “gloaming,” which is an old Irish/Scottish word for twilight. But what the heck was a zeitgeber? I just had to look it up. Here’s the Merriam Webster definition: “An environmental agent or event (such as the occurrence of light or dark) that provides the stimulus setting or resetting a biological clock of an organism.”
Well, all I can tell you is that Hazel probably would have aced the School of Word Play blindfolded and hands tied behind her back because she’d learned her Latin. I guess it’s about time that I start learning mine. At least it can’t hurt. I do know how to say two things in Latin, though: Ave—hello, and Gaudete, goodbye.
So gaudete ‘til next week!