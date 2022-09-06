Needs help with license
Dear Editor:
I was driven to Ludington for my drivers license renewal on March 17, 2022. I walked into the Secretary of State Michigan licenses bureau, was asked to sit after I was given a chair to sit in. I was asked by the clerk to give her my Michigan license, which I did. I was asked to go to the area to have my picture taken. Got done with it, my daughter said, “Let’s go we’re done with everything here.” Got in the car as I returned to Brighton where I’m in assisted living apartment with no license.
Three days later I received a letter. In it was my voided license with letter stated that I volunteered to terminate my drivers license which is not true, never talked to anybody while in the office or when I left.
I’ve tried to call Lansing office. No answer, sent letters, no reply.
I’ve driven from age 16 years to 91 years old. No tickets, two fender benders.
I’m a vet of 10 years service.
I need help to get my license reinstated.
KEITH A. WELLS
833 E. Grand River Ave., Apt. 74, Brighton