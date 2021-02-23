I have a long-held love and curiosity for language. It was this love and curiosity which prompted me to select English as my subject of study in college and which ultimately led me here, where I am right now, writing these articles for you in this newspaper column. But that same love and curiosity has revealed other areas of interest and passion for me as well. In the college I attended, English alone did not meet the credit requirement for a bachelor’s degree. As a result, an accompanying minor degree was mandatory. I chose linguistics.
Now I am not, by any stretch of the imagination, a linguist. I am just someone who is immensely enamored with that field of study, but one thing that I have in common with many linguists is an appreciation for all the different ways people speak. This includes dialects, or accents. And I think my readers may be surprised to learn that Michigan is one of the few states where we can witness a pretty interesting linguistic phenomenon as it is currently happening: the northern cities vowel shift.
But before I get into that, I’d like to talk about my own accent first. Florida is a strange place. It’s so far south, it almost ceases to be southern. To hear a southern accent while I was living in Florida, I would have had to drive north. In fact, I didn’t hear a proper, deep, backwoods accent until I went up to the Florida panhandle for college. My own personal accent is probably closer to the loosely defined “General American” dialect, which makes sense given that Florida is a popular place for tourists and retirees from the whole country. For instance, one hallmark of a Southern accent is the way the words “pin” and “pen” are pronounced. To many southerners, they sound the same and both are pronounced like “pin.” To me, the words are distinct. I also don’t use that Southern standby, “Y’all.” But I am a victim of what linguists call the “cot-caught merger.” This is something that I probably share with many of our midwestern compatriots and it means that for me, the words “cot” and “caught” are pronounced exactly alike. They both sound like “cot.” And at the same time, I say “soda” instead of “pop.” You see what I mean about Florida being a strange place? It’s like a smoothed-out hodge-podge of different accents.
Now for the northern cities vowel shift. This vowel shift is actually a series of changes taking place within a regional dialect and is not a dialect itself. The dialect prevalent throughout Michigan is actually called Inland Northern English, or The Great Lakes Dialect. It is so called because it spans much of the northern cities, covering parts of New York, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin. The northern cities vowel shift is a chain reaction of changing vowel sounds. Think of it like a game of musical chairs. A bunch of vowels get up, move around in a circle and sit back down again in different spots. In a fully-fledged northern city shift, “cot” will sound like “cat,” “bat” will sound like “bet,” “bet” will sound like “but,” and “but” will sound like “bought.” If you are familiar with a strong Chicago accent, then you know the northern cities shift. But it is not the same all over. From what I can hear, the people of Oceana don’t quite sound like they’re from Chicago. Still, the shift is perceptible here. When I check out at Hansen’s and the cashier asks me if I’d like a bag, to me it sounds closer to “beg.” Then of course there is the way I’ve heard my father pronounce “ma” and “pa” all my life, using the short ‘a’ sound instead of the longer “ah” sound.
The linguist in me is delighted every time I hear someone in Michigan open their mouth. Just the other day I went into B.C. Pizza with my brother and he decided he wanted to buy a Mountain Dew. I smiled behind my face mask when I heard the cashier say, “Oh, you wanted a pop too?” In the very first article I wrote for this column, I mentioned how my barber didn’t understand when I told her I live on West Lever Road. “Oh, West Lee-ver!” She corrected me. The truth is, I find so much joy in these little differences, I don’t intend to stop calling it West Lever anytime soon.