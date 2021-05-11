Not too long before moving to Michigan, I learned about the existence of the “German Belt,” a region of North America stretching from Pennsylvania to Oregon, which received a large number of German immigrants during the 18th and 19th centuries. In fact, Michigan can claim more German ancestry than most states in the country, with over 30 percent of the state reporting that they are descended from German stock in some way. Actually, I have some German blood myself, on my mom’s side. Her maiden name was Waltemire, and it was this German heritage that prompted me to study the language during high school and college. I never became fluent, but I’ve managed to have a lot of fun looking for relics of German ancestry in the north, be it a street sign or somebody’s last name. I do remember passing a German American Bank somewhere in Indiana, but to tell you the truth, I haven’t seen much German influence since I’ve been in Michigan. I have seen some Dutch and Scandinavian influence though.
When I was working on an article for LakeStyle Magazine, I learned about Cherry Point Farm Market in Shelby and its traditional Scandinavian fish boils, which they call a “Great Lakes tradition brought to this area by Scandinavian immigrants more than 100 years ago.” I’ve also met people with Dutch surnames and even started buying a new brand of cheese that wasn’t available in the south, called Dutch Maid. Speaking of groceries, I am a little suspicious of Hansen Foods as well. “Hansen” certainly seems to have a Swedish look to it, but I was unable to find anything about the history of the store on its website.
I think the biggest surprise though, has been the discovery of Dutch heritage in my own family. My grandparents on my dad’s side lived in Whitehall. As it turns out, my grandmother’s maiden name was Vanbrocklin. “Van” is always a dead giveaway for Dutch, as it means “from” in that language. And “Brocklin” is actually an Americanized version of Breukelen, the same Dutch town that Brooklyn is named after. So, Vanbrocklin then means “from Breukelen.”
All in all, I am a little surprised by the lack of German heritage I have seen since moving here. There is a house I pass by almost every day on Oceana Drive with the name “Schaner” spelled out in shingles on the roof. I was certain this had to be German at first, but a quick Google search revealed that it is most likely of Scottish origin. Perhaps Oceana County is just too young to have received any of the German immigrants at the time the German Belt was being established. I did recently learn about the Hart Historic District though. Maybe one day soon I will spin by there and see if I can’t learn more about the origins of this small town I have moved into.