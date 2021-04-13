I’ve lived in Hart a little while now, going on five months actually, and by now things are pretty comfortable and familiar. The roads, the buildings, the people, it’s all starting to feel like home. But there is one thing that has mystified me since I first laid eyes on it. On State Street, by the lake, right next to the Veteran’s Memorial, there is a small stone building. What on earth is it?
If you’ve spent anytime at all in Hart, you’ve probably seen it. In fact, if you’ve parked at that gravel lot to go fish on the lake or pay your respects at the Veteran’s Memorial, then you were practically right in front of it. The building itself seems old. It has the same stone walls as the basement in my house, and my house was first constructed in the late 1800s. It has got a slant roof, two doors, and two windows. Both windows are broken, and one of the doors is bolted shut. The other door however is barely even attached.
There are no “keep out” or “no trespassing” signs posted anywhere, so I will admit to having taken a peek inside. As to be expected, there is a fair amount of litter and debris, but as far as abandoned building go it was actually pretty clean. The contents however did absolutely nothing to satiate my curiosity. In fact, they may have left me even more confused.
The only things inside the building are four stone…Sinks? Troughs? Basins? situated along the west wall. Each of them has a spigot near the bottom, as if to drain them, and another strange fitting near the top that looks to me as though it may be for some sort of air hose. There was also a pipe running along the wall above these basins with a spigot over each one, so most likely for filling them.
Other than that, there wasn’t anything else inside the building besides a trashcan, which was probably the reason for the relative cleanliness now that I think about. There was no furniture, not even a chair to sit on. I did notice several electrical outlets though, so maybe the building is not as old as I thought. There is also a rather obtrusive flue sticking out of the wall in the corner that, one would assume, once supported a wood burning stove.
I brought this mystery up during a recent work meeting, thinking journalists usually know all about weird things like this, but to my surprise, nobody else knew what it was either. Managing Editor Amanda Dodge suggested that I write about it and ask the community for help in unraveling this mystery. So, if any of you out there have heard any talk, rumors, tall tales, what have you, concerning this building please write to the Herald-Journal, I’d love to hear it.
Responses can be sent to editor@oceanaheraldjournal.com, dropped off at the office or mailed to 123 S. State St., Hart, MI 49420 or by calling the OHJ at 231-873-5602.