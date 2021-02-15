I moved to Hart with my brother and my father, who is confined to a wheelchair. My father, who was born and raised in Michigan, had been planning on selling his house in Florida and moving back north for a while and the timing just happened to line-up nicely with me finishing my degree. Since I was unemployed, had nothing else tying me to Florida, and I knew my father’s own physical limitations, I decided to move with them and lend a hand.
Now, a big part of the appeal for my father was to “get back out in the woods.” To put it plainly, he wanted to see less people and more animals. Since we’ve arrived in Michigan, he’s been having my brother and I buying deer corn, installing trail-cams, and filling bird feeders. And it’s worked out quite nicely. It’s hard not to see a deer in this town, and if you’re an early riser like my dad, you’ll see a lot of them. His highest count so far was over 50 deer sighted in a single day. The most I’ve seen was 12.
But the wildlife in general is certainly a lot different from Florida. I’ve seen no anoles, heard no crickets or bullfrogs, and I’ve traded seagulls for ducks. I’ve even heard rumor of wild turkeys, but I’ve yet to see any. And to be fair, I’m sure a lot of what I’m not seeing, such as anoles or crickets, is probably the result of the cold weather. I am excited to see what changes in wildlife the summer will bring.
Looking back, I think I’ve stopped the car more than once while living in Florida to help a slow-moving turtle out of the road. Meanwhile, in Michigan I sometimes see rabbits dart across the street before I have any time to react. One morning too, we awoke to find the snow in our yard littered with rabbit tracks. There were so many tracks that I find it hard to believe they were the product of just one rabbit, and it leaves me wondering how many rabbits were hopping around our yard in the dead of night.
Of course, Florida has some rather touristy animals. I remember a particular bridge over a canal where people would congregate to watch the manatees. And there are the sea turtles. During the summer months, if you’re on the beach at night or in the early morning, you can sometimes watch a sea turtle lay its eggs. It’s a sensitive event. Many locals hated the tourists for using bright lights and disturbing the turtles, making them abandon their egg laying.
And in Hart, we have coyotes. On our first night in the new house, we heard the ghastly sound of what seemed like several wounded dogs coming from the woods. Not too long before that I was warned that coyotes will lure in their prey by pretending to be hurt and in need of help. Back in Florida, I think the biggest nuisance we had was a simple raccoon or two. I can’t imagine how troublesome something like a coyote is to someone raising chickens.
Then there is the name of the town itself, Hart. You know, the street signs all have little red hearts on them, which is charming enough, but even before moving here I knew that a hart was some sort of animal. I mistakenly assumed it was some kind of rabbit though, and that the word “hart” was related to the word “hare,” which it is not. So, what is a hart then? Well, the dictionary tells me it is in fact a male deer. Of course, we commonly call a male deer a buck these days, but in truth, the word “buck” can refer to a male of several different species, including an antelope, a goat, or even a rabbit. A hart on the other hand is exclusively a male deer. And in a town where an unforeseen deer may snort at me from the woods while I am out walking my dog at night, I think that name is perfect.