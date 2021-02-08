One day, not too long before my move to Michigan, I was talking to a friend in Germany who made a comment about how flimsy American houses seemed to her. I thought it was strange at the time, my house seemed sturdy enough, but after moving up north I think I can see what she means. Let me explain.
My house in Florida was less than a five-minute walk from the ocean. It was built in the 60s, on a quarter acre lot, with terrazzo floors and cinderblock walls. It was also technically below sea level. You could only dig a few feet into the ground before you hit water, so we are talking no basement. It did have a garage though, which was converted into a bedroom, and a Florida Room (think like a sunroom,) which was also converted into a bedroom. Like many of the houses in the neighborhood where I grew up, our house was a small sturdy building that was molded to shape the needs of a growing family. Its constraints came from mother nature and the law of supply and demand. Being on the east coast and below sea level meant that there was a constant threat of hurricane force winds and flooding. But of course, being so close the beach was also highly desirable, so the land was small, the houses were small, and families had to make do.
In Michigan, I live in a house that is much older. It was first built in the late 1890s and has been expanded since then. It now has one bedroom downstairs, three bedrooms upstairs, a garage, a Michigan-style basement, and a mudroom. I’m sure the property line has changed over the years, but the house now stands on land that is just shy of five acres. Small for the area, but large for me. And of course, much of the house was built with conventional wood frame construction. This house, like my previous home in Florida, was also molded to shape the needs of growing families, but the constraints were different. In Michigan, there is no threat of hurricane force winds, or flooding, and the land is cheaper out here than it was on the beach. Rather than being forced to adapt, previous owners could expand outward.
It is true that these wood-frame buildings seem flimsy to me. My bedroom is on the second story and at night I can hear the wind through the roof, which seems strange to me. I have also never seen the signs of a house “settling” before, such as cracks in the dry wall, or sagging bits of flooring. I can sympathize with my German friend, who I am sure is accustomed to the masonry and earthen buildings common throughout Germany. But at the same time, I have felt crowded all my life. It is a relief to get off the coast and into a bigger house. Plus, I think the wood frame buildings add to the character of this town. You can hardly drive down a road in Hart without seeing the relics of old farmhouses or barns. These houses were built by working class families, the backbone of our country, and I guess when those people passed, then the houses were left uninhabited. That’s alright. They weren’t meant to last forever. They were meant to serve a purpose which they’ve served, and now they remain, like a tombstone, a semblance of the lives that came before us.
But honestly, above all, I’m just happy to finally have my own study. Since this house has enough space, I am able to put my desk in its own room for the first time. A room totally separate from my own. A room where I can sit and write in peace.