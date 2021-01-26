Hello, my name is Caleb Jackson. A recent Florida to Michigan transplant currently living in Hart. Born and raised in Florida’s Space Coast, I attended college in Tallahassee before moving to Michigan with my father and my brother at the end of November last year.
I have found immense enjoyment in telling the locals, “I’m new to town, just moved up from Florida,” and watching their faces. It feels like having a secret card in the deck of a game that we call small talk. Their responses are always the same. “Well, what on earth did you do that for?” Although I have a sneaking suspicion that none of them would trade their residency in Hart for the world.
I have described Michigan to my friends “back home” as being a different beast altogether, and of course there is an adjustment period. In fact, it is snowing as I write this, but I’ll save the conversation on snow for another time. What has been the most shocking change for me is just how small of a town Hart is. I was reminded of this in December when I decided it was time for a haircut.
Being unfamiliar with the town, I turned to google and was left feeling rather charmed when I learned that the nearest barber shop was quite unambiguously titled “Hart Barber Shop.” Following the logical chain of succession, I did what I have done a million times before while living in Florida and picked up my phone to book an appointment, only to receive the answering machine. That’s odd, I thought. I was sure they were open and listening to the machine soon showed that I was correct, except they were not accepting appointments at the time, only walk-ins!
I got in my truck feeling pleasantly bemused. I have heard of shops and salons that were appointment only, but never walk-in only. When I arrived at the shop, I had to park carefully on the snowy driveway since I had slipped on the snow on more than one occasion already (I have since added some heavy weights to the bed of my truck.) I walked inside and received yet another surprise.
There were only two barber chairs! And on that particular day, only one barber. There were three other people already waiting in the lobby which was populated with a homey collection of various chairs and antiques. I remember sitting next to and admiring a rather old looking washstand and basin. When the barber finished with her first client, I perked up. I wanted to see what the protocol was without appointments or time slots or numbers of any sort. “Who’s next?” she called, as one of the other gentlemen stood up. Ahh, the honor system. Country living was becoming simpler and more appealing by the minute.
When it was finally my turn the barber introduced herself as Autumn. We didn’t get very far into the conversation at all before I played my secret trump card and told her that I was new to town. She seemed as amused as anybody else and I found myself telling her that my dad had purchased a house on “West Lever road.” She seemed surprised. She asked again what street I lived on and I repeated, “West Lever road.” This time she corrected me, “Oh, you mean West Lee-ver road!” Her excitement doubled and she asked, “Wait you don’t live in the little yellow farmhouse, do you?”
At this point I admit I was confused and I’m sure it showed in my voice. I managed to reply with something like, “Uh, yeah I think so,” and she told me that that house used to belong to her great-grandfather. Suddenly everything clicked. I too was taken over by a wash of shock and excitement.
When I left, I paid Autumn for a great haircut, tipped her for a wonderful conversation, and got back in my truck wondering, what were the odds? Truthfully, they were probably pretty good in a small town like Hart.