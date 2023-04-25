Not everything is green
Dear Editor:
To The Folks of Pentwater.
Before you take delivery of two new electrical buses and charging stations, please ponder the message you are sending to the county and more importantly your children who might be riding in them.
The material used in producing the batteries contain lithium and cobalt which are mined in third world areas.
It is both ironic and immoral as to the methods used to draw this material from the earth.
These areas which are mined do not follow sound environmental practices and as such the mining procedures can produce far more harm than the “good” touted by the EV manufacturers.
It is reported and known that child slave labor is utilized in the mining of these materials. The long-term effect to those children who survive these mining camps will be detrimental to their health.
So as your children step into and ride these EV buses, be sure to tell them how fortunate they are that the vehicles they are riding in was built in part by children who don’t even know what school is and whose health will suffer so that we can tout how green we are.
DAN HOOKER
586 Sixth St., Pentwater