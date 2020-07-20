Dear Editor:
In April of 2016 I wrote the following, it was published in the Ludington Daily News.
Is Rick Snyder, the self proclaimed nerd, and the worst governor since Pontius Pilate, a foreshadowing of the outcome of a possible Donald Trump presidency? Both come from similar business backgrounds. Snyder profited from the collapse of Gateway Computer while Trump profited from four separate bankruptcies. Both call failure success. Both spent liberal amounts of their own money to chase a political office for which they were not qualified. Snyder, whose nerdish personality made him unable to relate to or trust what ordinary people were telling him, established policies and procedures that resulted in the worst self-inflicted disaster in American history. Will Trump”s egocentric narcissism create a parallel in the oval office? Will the stain on governing competence that is Rick Snyder be completely overshadowed by the damage done by a Donald Trump presidency? It is hard to predict. But one thing is certain, neither one will take responsibility for their actions. It will always be someone else’s fault.
I hate being right.
Consider that the emotionally impaired narcissist, Trump has set race relations in America back 100 years, is the world’s foremost kidnapper of children, has stolen much needed funding from the Pentagon to build a rusting hulk of a boarder wall that any 10 year old with a ladder can defeat, has been labeled a “moron” by one of his secretaries of state, and is described as “stunningly uninformed” by one of his national security advisors.
All of that was before his colossal mismanagement of the COVID-19 disaster, turning it into the worst calamity in American history. He dismissed the Pandemic Response Team in 2018, terminated the epidemiologist embedded with the Chinese Contagious Disease Agency in July of 2020, just months before the disease appeared in Wuhan. His constant abuse of the truth, particularly in the case of this pandemic, will do lasting damage.
He habitually blames others for the disasters he creates and mismanages. How many has he fired? How many times has he blamed Obama? He never takes responsibility.
As a president, Trump is even worse than Jefferson Davis. He has done lasting damage to our country. We can not allow him to stay in office.
November is a little more than three months away. VOTE!
DAN KELLY
5430 W. Tonto Rd., Pentwater