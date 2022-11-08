The Oceana County Historical and Genealogical Society’s Chadwick Munger House, at the corner of Dryden and Lincoln Streets, has a wonderful history you may have already read about through this column. Housed within this historic home are numerous documents and memorabilia providing a look at Oceana County from its humble beginnings through the present day. The public is welcome to visit any Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Our wonderful volunteers would be happy to guide you in your search for family members, a community group or event from the past as well as numerous military and school records etc. We strongly encourage everyone when you’re cleaning out your grandparents’ or parents’ homes, think of us before throwing any documents or family heirlooms away! We love being the recipients and caretakers of anything related to Oceana County’s past!
Our thanks to member Betty Driscoll, our Master Index specialist, who has shared the following information. “Our efforts to digitize genealogical records took a major leap forward in 2021 with a very generous contribution which allowed us to purchase two new scanners. By going digital, we can preserve antique, one-of-a-kind documents for future generations while still making them accessible to anyone who wants to look at them. It also allows us to email images of original documents, (obituaries, birth and death records, divorces marriages, school records, funeral records, sexton records etc.) to our members,” Driscoll said.
To give you an idea of the types of things we collect, here is a list from July 2021 of the more unusual items that have been cataloged.
The oldest Marriage Certificate dates from 1867. The newest is 2000.
The oldest Marriage Invitation is dated 1937.
The oldest Marriage License is from 1907.
The oldest High School Diploma in our files is 1879.
The oldest College Diploma is dated 1930.
The oldest Grade-School Promotion certificate is 1892.
The oldest Baptism Certificate dates from 1913 and it’s in German.
Marriage records used to include a photograph of the Bride and the Groom.
We also have a collection of military records brought by settlers from their native countries. The English transcription is included alongside the digital image of the original record.
The who, what, when, where and why of these records, and so many more is included in the Master Index, available for public viewing from any computer 24/7 by going to www.oceanahistory.org
There are currently over 1,100,000 entries available online! However, that is only a small portion of our total records collection. We would love to have you visit and see for yourselves!
Please remember us with donations of school graduation and reunion invitations and guest lists, announcements, photographs, awards, programs; engagement and/or marriage records, photographs, program; multi-generational photos, announcements; funeral home cards, programs; military documents, photos, uniforms or awards. These documents can then be scanned and added to the Society’s Master Index as volunteer time allows.
The Oceana County Historical and Genealogical Society is a non-profit, donation and membership-funded entity. If you are interested in doing further research, take a few minutes to review the Master Index before visiting to get an idea of what we have and what you might like to know more about. For more information about membership or to access the Master Index for yourself, please visit www.oceanahistory.org