So, did you get up last Saturday at the darkest hour before the dawn to watch the coronation? I didn’t make it for the 5 a.m. start of the festivities, but I was there by 7, coffee firmly in hand, just in time to witness Camilla’s crowning.
What a chapeau! The Queen Consort was obviously trying very hard not to look awkward, but didn’t quite make it. After all, this ceremony is so sacred, and the Coronation Crown, dripping with 22-carat gold and 444 precious gems, is worth more than the average person makes in a lifetime. Make that 40 lifetimes. Yes, it’s estimated that the Coronation Crown is worth between seven and 10 billion bucks. As Jed Clampett would say, “Whoa, doggies!”
But the most challenging thing about getting crowned is the sheer weight of the most expensive hat in the world. When Queen Elizabeth II was interviewed at 90, she was asked what her most singular memory was of her own coronation. “Why, the crowning,” she replied. “It was terribly difficult because the thing was so heavy! It weighs five pounds! I thought I might buckle underneath it!”
Nonetheless, Elizabeth and the crown seemed to go together like tea and crumpets. She looked perfectly natural in it. Camilla, on the other hand, looked, to me anyway, a little silly. After all, she isn’t a born royal, and she wasn’t cloaked in the traditional sweeping attire. While Elizabeth’s coronation featured her in a lavish bridal-type gown with a train that reached all the way to Scotland, Camilla wore a simple lemon-gold long dress with nary a fuss or frill. And as she walked slowly to join her husband, who was all decked out in crown, robes, scepter, you name it, she seemed to move gingerly, as if her new headgear might at any moment topple off.
I watched the rest of the service, and the procession to Buckingham Palace, with the new king and queen happily ensconced in the royal gold carriage, waving to the enormous cheering crowds. Could that little old man, dwarfed by his great crown, really be Charles? I remembered him so vividly from his youth, which was my youth – he was born three years before me – and now here he was, looking like his own grandfather. Which makes perfect sense, as it’s 40-plus years since his “fairytale” wedding to Diana – two generations. Is it possible?
Anyway, all the pomp and circumstance was very impressive. We don’t have anything like it in the good old U.S.A., for a very good reason – we fought with all our strength and spirit to extricate ourselves from the heavy hand of monarchy. So, it’s rather humorous that we’ve become a nation of fervent royal watchers, awed by the beauty and majesty of the thousand-year-old tradition that we once found suffocating.
And then, something happened that completely changed my focus. One of the anchors mentioned that 180 Cavalier King Charles spaniels were going to greet the new king.
Whaat? OMG. I’ve always adored the breed; in fact, I desperately wanted a Cavalier King Charles after my Chihuahua, Truman, passed away. They’re sort of the perfect dog – sweet-natured, incredibly smart, and absolutely beautiful. But when I found out that they cost anywhere from $1,500 to $2,300, my dream fizzled. I didn’t have that much money in the world.
And here were 180 of them! My dream come true! Forgetting entirely about the king and queen, who were about to emerge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to give the traditional greeting to their subjects, I waited for the Cavalier KC’s to appear. And waited.
Finally, an army of gorgeous little dogs appeared, leading the parade of thousands of exuberant merrymakers down London’s historic King’s Road. Lots of people were dressed in the UK flag. Others wore crowns and ermine capes and carried scepters. The dogs were attired in kind. They wore little crowns and tiny royal robes and, as one media outlet proclaimed, “stole the show.”
Oh, how I wish I could have been there. This is what it would have been like.
Mary Beth is standing in the crowd in front of Buckingham Palace. A reporter holds out his mike to her.
Reporter: Excuse me, Ma’am. I’d like to ask you a few questions, if I may.
Mary Beth: Certainly.
Reporter: What is your name?
Mary Beth: Mary Beth Crain.
Reporter: Mary Beth, did you travel far for this momentous occasion?
Mary Beth: I’ll say. I’m from Shelby, Michigan.
Reporter: Indeed! And what are your emotions now, as you see the new king and queen up there on the balcony?
Mary Beth: Who?
Reporter: King Charles and Queen Camilla!
Mary Beth: Oh, them. No, I came to see the dogs.
Reporter: Pardon me?
Mary Beth: You know. The Cavalier King Charles spaniels. They said there’d be 180 of them, but I haven’t seen one yet.
Reporter: You mean you aren’t here for the coronation?
Mary Beth: Heck, no. I could see that on TV, and I wouldn’t have to travel a foot. Well, maybe a few feet, to the fridge for snacks.
Reporter: But couldn’t you have seen the dogs on TV as well?
Mary Beth: Oh, no. I just had to see them in person. I mean, 180 of my dream breed? All dressed up in their coronation outfits? I’d dig a hole all the way to China to see that!
Reporter: I must say, you Americans are a bit eccentric.
Mary Beth: We’re eccentric? Listen. The Brits invented eccentricity. There’s so much eccentricity here, in fact, that it’s considered normal behavior. And as for me, I see nothing in the least eccentric in traveling 4,000 miles to witness 180 Cavalier King Charleses all dressed up in royal capes and crowns. I mean, that’s a once in a lifetime event!
Reporter: Well, thank you, Ms. Crain, for your rather remarkable opinion.
Mary Beth: Any time.
Alas, back to reality. I watched the dogs on TV. So did my cats. Tessie was on my lap, eyes glued to the screen. I explained to her that this was a huge event for a wonderful dog, a little spaniel that would make a good brother or sister for her.
Tessie turned and gave me her most imperious stare. I knew what she was thinking. If you ever dare to bring a stupid dog into this house, I’ll give him such a smack he’ll wish he’d never been born. Just so you know.
I have been warned.