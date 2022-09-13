I’m not alone when I reflect that Queen Elizabeth II always occupied a special place in my heart. All around the world, people are mourning her death, not just because she was, as so many have remarked, a constant in an often volatile world, but because she was revered as a kindly mother to all.
Elizabeth II was a steadying influence who reigned for 70 remarkable years and seemed as though she could reign for 70 more. At 96, after all, she was still performing her royal duties on schedule (that’s “shedule” in British), cheerily welcoming the new prime minister just a week ago, as gracious and charming as always. And then suddenly, two days later, she was dead.
Despite her age, we were shocked, at the realization that nobody, not even this seemingly indestructible monarch, lives forever. It reminded me of when my mother, Hazel, died at the same age, well, just a few weeks shy of her 96th birthday.
Unlike Elizabeth, who was still able to get around, Hazel was completely infirm, afflicted with Parkinson’s Syndrome and confined to a wheelchair. But she was still strong as an ox. She had no other health problems. Her heart was great, as were her lungs and all the rest of her internal machinery. At 94, she survived several bouts of pneumonia, popping back to health in a week. I, by contrast, caught pneumonia from her and didn’t recover for three months.
Yes, it seemed to my brother and me that we’d have Hazel around forever. And she didn’t dispute the notion. When we were planning her 95th birthday party, she was planning her 100th.
“What are you going to do for my centenary festivities?” she inquired.
“What do you mean?” I asked.
“Well, don’t you think we should begin planning for my 100th birthday?”
She was absolutely serious.
“Hazel, I think we’ve got a little time to worry about that,” my brother, Dave, patted her hand.
“Not necessarily,” Hazel pointedly replied. “Time gets away from you very easily.”
“I guess you’re right,” I winked at Dave. “I’ll see about ordering the cake tomorrow. And the golden coach, and the four white horses with golden plumes, who’ll lead the parade. You’ll have to practice your Queen’s Wave.”
“That sounds just like me!” Hazel laughed delightedly.
Alas, her 95th was the last birthday she would celebrate. As she lay dying 10 months later, I couldn’t believe it was my little mother lying in that bed, struggling for her final breaths. I thought maybe she’d pop back to life as she’d always had. She wouldn’t give up her 100th jubilee dreams without a hell of a fight, would she?
Everyone felt the same way about Queen Elizabeth. Over and over, in the coverage of the event, commentators repeatedly remarked, “It just seemed as though she would go on forever.” The Windsors, after all, are a hardy lot. Elizabeth’s mom, Queen Mary, the beloved Queen Mother, died at 101 and it seemed almost certain that her daughter would make it at least that far.
Elizabeth reminded me of Hazel in another way. My mom looked a little like her. When they were young, they had the same beautiful brown hair and eyes, and a very similar smile. They also had slightly similar facial features and might have passed for sisters.
In their old age, they looked even more alike. They grew tinier, as old people do, and they both had the same bright, twinkling eyes and that lovely smile, now mischievous, as if they were keeping a wonderful secret.
So, this last week has brought back many memories of my mother, making the queen’s death even more personal. I suspect it’s been the same for millions. The queen was a mother figure to the majority of Britons; surveys show that a high percentage of Brits had “queen dreams,” in which the amiable monarch came to tea and often complained about her children!
When I was growing up, we would often refer to my mother as “her royal highness, the queen,” and my grandmother, a stately, authoritative woman, as the Queen Mother. It was funny; we couldn’t have been farther removed from that ancient aristocratic world. Not only were we middle class Americans, but we were Jewish. Yet the British monarchy touched us all. We were fascinated by it, and royal watching was, and always will be, a popular pastime.
I used to collect antiques, and among my most reassured acquisitions was a tea cup and saucer from Elizabeth’s coronation, one of those souvenir items sold around Britain at the time. The cup bore the image of the new queen, and the date of June 2, 1953.
When I moved to Hart in 2006 and was unpacking, one of the few items that was broken in transit was, wouldn’t you know it, my coronation cup. My heart was broken along with it. It was my own little piece of royal history, gone forever.
And now, a far greater piece of royal history, the queen herself, is gone forever. I don’t know why, but I’ll miss her. I guess it’s because it always felt like I knew her. I’ve seen numerous documentaries about her, and she seemed like such a nice woman, not to mention–yes–a fun person. She had a fabulous sense of humor and was quite down to earth. I would have loved to have her for a friend.
She is, we hope, in heaven now, as King Charles said, with his “dear Papa.” I’ll bet if I pray for it really hard, God might work it so she runs into Hazel–who, by the way, had the same witty outlook on life and was also a fun person. Not only did the queen and Hazel look alike–they shared some great personality traits. So they could easily enjoy a cup of tea together.
And wouldn’t they have a field day complaining about the children!