One-room schools have been my interest for some time, and having attended Willson School from the third through fifth grade myself, so begins the search for all the schools in Oceana County.
About five of the Willson schoolmates met and did an extensive research of Willson School in Golden Township, just east of Silver Lake. From there, research was done for all the schools in Oceana, and a booklet was printed with information gathered from records and pictures at the Oceana County Historical and Genealogical Society headquarters. There is a page of information on each of 100+ schools in Oceana County from the old schools to the present. Some information was gleaned from The Mears Newz, and by talking to former class members and teachers.
The first school in Oceana was the Pine Grove School, built in 1856, now the Claybanks Township hall. In 1965, Pine Grove consolidated with the Montague School System.
Several schools had different names throughout the years. Chadwick was one that had Chadwick, Poff, Brown Farm and Camp as names. No picture was available at that time. The school, located in Crystal Township, was built in 1869. It was eventually closed, and the remaining students were sent to the Maple Grove school. Another school with no picture available, is the Little Red School in Grant Township. It stood on the corner of Webster Road and Oceana Drive and is believed to be district No. 2 of Grant Township.
Pentwater Township reports only two schools over the years: Pentwater and Frenchtown. Frenchtown was across the channel from Pentwater on the south side where the railroad ended. Pentwater is still in use.
Hart Township reports twelve schools over the years: Hart, VanWickle, Reed, Danielson, Crystal Lake, Randall, Grover, Brooks, County Normal, St. Gregory Catholic, Oceana Christian and Maple Valley Christian. Hart, Oceana Christian and Maple Valley Christian are the only schools still in use.
At the present time, only four high schools are in Oceana County. They are: Hart, Shelby, Pentwater and Walkerville.
A few old school buildings are still standing — some have been remodeled into homes, garages, or put to other uses. Some can be found in total disrepair. Elmwood in Crystal Township is an example.
The Piper school in Shelby Township was closed in 1965. “Shelby school is getting 39 students from Piper School” was reported in the local newspaper. The school was eventually torn down.
The Philo-Croff school in Newfield Township was closed in the middle of the 1940’s and students went to Hesperia schools. The Cartwright school in Otto Township was closed in 1960, and the students went to the Rothbury school. The building is now a hunting lodge.
The Peach Ridge school in Benona Township was the second school in that district. The first was named Blackberry Ridge, and was built by James Gibbs. Both schools are now gone.
The Ames school in Shelby Township burned down in 1924, and a second school was built about one-fourth of a mile North on 88th Avenue. It is now a private home.
The Cargill school in Weare Township was built in 1888 after locals met in 1875 to obtain land and materials. In 1901, it was reported that Maude Fortune, a teacher, had 64 pupils. After it was closed, the building was moved and is now a tool shed.
The Hovey school in Golden Township was updated and painted for two local family weddings in 2020. It is now owned privately and still has the bell and the bell tower. It was built in 1898 after the first building burned down. It was consolidated into the Mears district in 1961. An open house for the locals was held on September 13, 2020. About 75 people came and enjoyed homemade pie and coffee and did much visiting.
Research and working on the schools project involved about three or four years of fun with visiting locals and newbies. We are still looking for any new or rather old information.
