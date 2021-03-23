With the recent killings at the Atlanta massage parlors, I have been forced to examine the explosion of hate that seems to have taken hold of this country. Oh, we’ve always had prejudice, discrimination, racism, gross injustice. And hate crimes are nothing new. Lately, however, the big issue is anti-Asian hate.
That’s nothing new either. The fear of the “Yellow Peril” has been with us, to varying degrees, ever since the first wave of Chinese immigrants began arriving in San Francisco in the 1860s. But since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, terms like “China virus” and “kung flu” have fueled renewed hatred of Asians in this country, and crimes against innocent citizens—ranging from spitting on them, hurling epithets at them and beating them up to, now, murdering them in cold blood—have drastically escalated in the past year.
How mortifying. Not only is violence against the Chinese, or any race, abhorrent—it’s the epitome of ignorance, the inability to distinguish among vastly different cultures. All Asians are being targeted as Chinese, regardless of whether they’re Cambodian, Laotian, Thai, Filipino, Vietnamese, Japanese, Korean, Indian. They’re all being lumped together into one enemy—the good old Yellow Peril.
Hatred and prejudice are the lowest form of human emotion. They’re also probably the most common. I doubt that there’s one of us who hasn’t at some time experienced these powerful feelings. The question is, how do we deal with them—and what can we learn from them?
Growing up Jewish, anti-Semitism was a fact of existence. Both my parent’s parents were Jewish immigrants from Eastern Europe, in the time of the notorious “pogroms,” or massacres, of Jews in Russia and Poland. And this persecution continued, in subtler forms, in this country. My mother entered the University of Rochester in 1938, the time of the “Jewish quota,” when only a certain number of Jews were accepted to institutions of higher learning. My father, who also was accepted to the University of Vienna under a Jewish quota, and who fled the Nazis in 1938 to a country where he hoped to find religious tolerance, instead experienced anti-Semitism in the workplace and other supposedly safe American harbors.
The interesting thing is, even though they would have been shocked at the suggestion, my family had their own prejudices. My grandparents were Orthodox Jews who, because of their own experience of religious persecution, had a fear and distrust of non-Jews and rarely ventured out of their world to interact with the “other.” I was encouraged to date only “nice Jewish boys”—which I didn’t—and when I married a sweet young Methodist at the age of 19, I think it broke their hearts—although they were always cordial to my husband and never stopped loving me.
Then there was the disgraceful phenomenon of prejudice against the “schwartze”—Yiddish/German for black. African-Americans were schwartzes. If you had a black housekeeper, she was referred to as “the schwartze.” I remember when I was a kid and we went to visit my Aunt Helen and Uncle Chester in New Jersey, they had this somewhat elderly black cleaning woman, Mrs. Wyatt, who’d been with them for years. Mrs. Wyatt was the sweetest lady. She treated my cousin Margie—we kids were around eight at the time—like her own little girl, fussed over my brother and me, and adored my aunt and uncle. She seemed like part of the family.
Years later, when Marge was 18, her father died suddenly of a heart attack. My family immediately drove to New Jersey. On the morning of the funeral, as we were leaving the house, we heard a terrible wailing. It sounded for all the world like the “banshee,” the Irish specter who, the legend goes, is the harbinger of death. But it wasn’t the banshee. It was poor Mrs. Wyatt, who had arrived to do her weekly cleaning, only to find a hearse in the driveway, and my aunt being helped out of the house, hysterical with grief. Somehow, no one in the family Mrs. Wyatt had been with for probably 20-something years had remembered to notify her of my uncle’s death. When all was said and done, she was just “the schwartze.”
Fortunately, my parents were not in that category. They were firm civil rights advocates who set an admirable example for my brother and me. And yet, for all my liberal values…I have been guilty of racial intolerance—in particular anti-Asian intolerance.
This was in the early 2000s. I didn’t see anything wrong in my feelings because they were the result of things I’d seen and heard with my very own ears and eyes. I lived in an area of Los Angeles with a large Asian—primarily Chinese—population. I had a job teaching creative writing and SAT prep at a Chinese school where my students ranged from 11 to 18. I encountered a lot of resistance when the parents found out I was teaching things like poetry and actually making learning fun. The director of the school received complaints like, “I’m not paying for poems. What good will they do my kid when he’s going to be an engineer?” Or, “School isn’t supposed to be fun. The teacher should be hard on the students. That’s how they learn!”
This was mild compared to what my ex-husband, who was teaching English as a second language in Taiwan, experienced. He told me that he was actually instructed to beat his students if they weren’t performing. The parents expected it. When his director informed him of this policy, Bob refused in horror. It was no coincidence that the suicide rate among children and teenagers in China and Taiwan---linked to unbearable pressure in school—was among the highest in the world.
Then there were the customs that were truly head-scratchers. Many Chinese were settling in Southern California and buying property—which they immediately began altering in strange ways. Homes familiar to the American landscape were being transformed into pagoda-like structures. All the new owners wanted an “8”—the luckiest number in Chinese culture—in their addresses, and the phone company was going crazy with requests to replace 4s—a very unlucky number—with 8s. Things reached a head with the trees. Apparently trees were bad omens because evil spirits lived in them. So trees started being chopped down all over, and the City of Pasadena, where I lived, had to issue an ordinance forbidding the practice.
Weird stuff like this can certainly contribute to ethnic intolerance. And it can seem perfectly justifiable. But it isn’t. Because once you define people by customs you don’t like or understand, you dehumanize the individual. That’s the true tragedy of intolerance—the negation of the individual.
At the Chinese school, even though I didn’t agree with a lot of the philosophy behind education, I loved the kids. They were so bright and respectful. They trusted me, came to me with their problems, and were no different from any other kids. And when all was said and done, their parents—as harsh as they might have seemed at times—fundamentally wanted the best for them, just like any good parent.
I’ve learned from experience that you cannot make cultural or religious assumptions about a people—even if evidence seems to support you—if there is a single individual in that population who defies those assumptions. Hatred or diminishing of any group makes it impossible for the individual to rightfully exist. And when we cease to acknowledge the individual’s right to exist in society, we have entered the deadly realm of totalitarianism—the nemesis of democracy.
It’s an old cliché that change begins with each and every one of us, but I guess it’s a cliché because it’s true. We can’t begin to eradicate hate until we look into our own souls and admit our part in the fostering of intolerance, no matter how minor it might seem. In looking back on my own experience, I realized, with both shame and hope, that even though I once was guilty of anti-Chinese thinking, I’ve been able to realize my error, and hopefully am the better human being for it.
With awareness comes liberation.