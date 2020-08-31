Our minds long
for law and order
Dear Editor:
As the violence and mayhem play out in city after city, our hearts cry for those that have lost loved ones. We also are deeply distressed over those that have lost businesses, many looted and burned by violent criminals, leaving nothing but ruble in their wake. As Americans, our minds long for law and order to return to our streets, or at least we should.
When looking at the death and destruction in the wake of the unwarranted death of George Floyd, we must separate peaceful protests from criminal violence and vandalism. Peaceful protests are protected by our constitutional right to free speech. But where does a peaceful protest cross the line and become an illegal criminal act? Some will argue that as long as something can be replaced it really isn’t vandalism. What? When one takes from another what is rightfully theirs, whether through robbery or destruction, it is wrong and criminal.
However, Democrat mayors and governors, not to mention mainstream media, have allowed the mayhem to continue and hide it under the cloak of darkness and the presentation that it is just a peaceful protest. They refuse the help of the federal government or the use of the National Guard while allowing death and destruction to continue in their streets.
Rahm Emanuel, former Obama/Biden White House Chief of Staff and former Mayor of Chicago said: “Never allow a crisis to go to waste.” Let that sink in for a moment. One must ask, what advantage does Democrat controlled city after city, such as Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, Chicago, Detroit, New York City, Washington D.C., Atlanta and others, have to allow this chaos to continue for, in some cases, months? As elected officials, their first objective is to provide safety for their citizens, but many have chosen to protect anarchists instead.
To understand this, look into a history book (which sadly, in many schools, no longer contain the whole truth) and read how the likes of Adolph Hitler, NAZI Germany; Vladimir Lenin, the Bolshevik Revolution and Soviet Union and Mao Zedong, PRC, established their socialist forms of government. Understand how these men took control of their countries’ by creating crisis’ and using agitators to cause disruption and create a lack of faith in their government. Now see how important this upcoming election is and decide whether we desire to keep our freedoms or lose it to a new socialist regime.
USAF CMS SGT. (retired) WALTER A. CARRIER, III
739 S 96th Ave., Shelby
Who is telling the truth?
Dear Editor:
What do you think about masks? Is there a credible scientific study that states that masks block viruses or that maintaining social distancing keeps you from getting a virus? Doesn’t your doctor tell you when you go in and you have a virus to go home and let it run its course? Do you recognize the following: SARS, AVIAN, SWINE, MERS, EBOLA, ZIKA and CORONA? Did the majority of the world go into lock down for any of these except for Corona? Isn’t Corona a virus? Are there credible scientific studies that state that masks do not work? If masks and social distancing cannot and do not keep you safe from a virus, why are these things being promoted to us and why are businesses still shutdown? Is wearing a mask and social distancing a false sense of security? Who is telling the truth? What do you think?
RACHEL ITEEN
2975 N. 56th Ave., Hart
History can only tell who
and what we were
Dear Editor:
There is no doubt that in some way every American bears the guilt of racism that has been a stain on our heritage. Recently, I have heard on National TV two things that are coming from one of our political parties. First we should quit teaching American History. Second, “We have been fighting against racial injustice since our country was founded.”
Now, one might ask why one party would like to prevent our children from learning history.
Answer to these questions, who was Roger Taney? What did the Dred Scott decision say? What was his political party? What was the party of Abraham Lincoln? What party opposed the civil war from start to finish? What party claimed the title Solid South? What party was in control in Selma? What parties’ governors and police beat and imprisoned the marchers? What party filibustered the Civil Rights Act led by a senator who had ties to the KKK?
One might ask, do they want to erase history so they can proclaim a falsehood? Is it fair to ask wouldn’t it be better to acknowledge bad behavior and teach our children that wrongs can be corrected. No party is without fault for racial injustice. To me, one of the greatest assets our nation can have is a driving force for redemption. Past history can only tell us who and what we were, not who we are now.
SELDEN NOVOTNY
4182. 88th Ave., Hart
Trump and the death
of American democracy
Dear Editor:
Deliberate, purposeful mismanagement or gross incompetence, either way, the COVID-19 crisis is playing into the hands of this administration.
Economic distress fueled frustration and anger are the tools being used by the power in Washington to manipulate a large segment of the population.
It does not matter, left or right, an angry population is prone to acting out its frustrations in the streets. This is what the president and his followers want.
Pandering to well established and frustrated White Power groups, giving them a voice they have not had in decades, has emboldened a racist atmosphere in the nation not seen in decades. This is what the president and his followers want.
That pandering serves to anger people of color and those who support the notion of equality for all and spurs them to action around the rallying cry of Black Lives Matter.
Circumstances it would seem, provide ample opportunity to vent frustrations in the streets. This is what the President and his followers want!
A social powder keg of frustration, fueled by a president seeking social disharmony during an economic crisis created by his mismanagement of the pandemic, is setting the stage for the biggest test of our democracy since King George. This is what the president and his followers want.
Is there a way to overcome the forces of discord unleashed by this president?
Yes, and It will occur in November.
In spite of all the rhetoric associated with Black Lives Matter, this election will be a crucial test for the proponents of the movement. If people of color and their supporters fail to show at the polls, America will continue to descend into chaos and our democracy will be in great peril. The movement for equality will be lost for this generation. This is what the president and his followers want.
The one great duty of the people in a democracy is to vote. A disenfranchised subset of the people has an even greater responsibility to vote if they wish to gain equal access to the full benefits of the society. In America, the percentage of citizens exercising their franchise to vote has always been pathetic. Therefore, a dedicated group of minority citizens can have real power if they vote. This is not what the president and his followers want.
Don’t give the president and his supporters what they want: VOTE!
DAN KELLY
5430 W. Tonto Dr., Pentwater