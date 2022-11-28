The year 2022 marks the 150th anniversary of the first railroads in Oceana County. Thanks to Dean Gentle, of Stony Lake, for researching and providing this history of the railroad’s beginnings and operations in Oceana County from 1872 to present. Mr. Gentel has created detailed maps using original plats that can be viewed at the Oceana County Historical and Genealogical Society on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
History of Oceana County Railroads
The Montague, Pentwater and Manistee Railroad, incorporated July 11, 1871, was an extension of the Chicago and Michigan Lakeshore Railroad (C&MLR). This completed their Lake Michigan shoreline standard gauge railway expansion in 1872, with the construction of the line from Montague to Pentwater Lake. (“Standard Gauges” were 4-foot, 8 1⁄2-inches between rails)
The recession of 1873 halted their plans to cross the channel and proceed north to Manistee. It also helped lead to the C&MLR’s foreclosure and reorganization in 1881 as the Chicago and West Michigan Railway (C&WMR). They also platted depots and siding tracks in Rothbury, New Era, Mears and Pentwater. The original plat in the Village of Shelby, or Barnett at the time, was drawn and then filed by the railroad on June 11, 1872.
With the introduction of light narrow gauge logging railways (36 inches between the rails) in the 1880s, timber and partially finished lumber became a large part of the generated revenue. A spur from Mears to Hart installed in 1880 eventually provided the railroad a base of county operations, as the timber and lumber withered around the time of the 1893 recession.
A large business operation of charcoal kilns supplied the Spring Lake Iron Co. in Fruitport, Michigan the means to make steel. The kilns at railroad stops in New Era (Ford), Shelby (Rankin), and Mears (Mears), existed from 1879 through the mid 1890s. Many early settlers provided wood as they cleared their land. In 1899 the C&WMR merged to help form Michigan’s largest railroad, the Pere Marquette.
As the map shows, many orchards were established by 1895 in the fruit belt between New Era and Hart. The gradual construction of the State Road, rural road improvements, and the automobile contributed to the railroad’s decreasing passengers. The Mears to Pentwater section dropped passenger and freight service in 1926 and 1929. After 1936 only freight was hauled, terminating in Hart.
The Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad (later CSX Corporation) took over the Pere Marquette in 1947. With dwindling service and further mergers, CSX Corporation closed the grade from Montague to Hart in 1982. CSX intended to abandon the line and liquidate its assets. First, they removed the rails and wooden cross ties. They also sold the ballast rock under the ties.
Then, a member of one of Oceana’s pioneering families, William Field, a local farmer, historian and county commissioner, purchased the grade from CSX. He made this public in May 1984. The purchase price of $175,000 included property and leases from Montague to Hart (275 acres). Unneeded portions alongside the corridor were sold to adjacent property owners and the remaining 30-feet grade was transferred to the Oceana Trail Preservation Corporation. They raised money to improve it and on January 12, 1988 deeded 22 miles of trail to the State of Michigan as an official state park. It was improved and paved from Montague to Hart and later expanded to North Muskegon. A user fee was required at first, but requiring snowmobiles to have State Trail Permits led to free use for all non-motorized users. It has been 150 years since Oceana’s railroad (now the Rail Trail) was constructed. It is a very level grade highlighting the beautiful resources of Oceana County.
History of the Mason and Oceana Railroad expansion
In 1902, expansion to Goodrich (Filmore Road/168th Avenue) was begun. In 1904 the railroad started an extension to Maple Range (M20/154th Avenue). Two years later, records show this was removed from service.
The Butters and Peters Lumber Co. established the M&O to haul lumber from their timber properties in SE Mason and NE Oceana Counties. The mill and railroad headquarters were on the peninsula near the present day White Pine Village. The Mason and Oceana railroad was a narrow gauge (36 inches between the rails) logging railroad that also carried freight and passengers. By 1906, the Ludington/Buttersville-based company had a 37 mile route and reported five locomotives and 198 cars. The line operated between Buttersville and Walkerville for approximately 15 years.
By this time the little railroad had completed its main purpose — harvesting old growth timber. In 1908 the M&O’s future appeared to take another path. The company started removal of the Goodrich expansion. The Grand Rapids and Northwestern Railroad (GR&N) was incorporated and purchased the line from Butters and Peters Lumber Co. It intended to close the section between Wiley (Mason County — Meisenheimer Road/Scottville Road) and Walkerville. The GR&N also started a new grade from Wiley southeast toward Hesperia, taking it through Crystal Valley. The ultimate plan was to connect Grand Rapids to a Lake Michigan railroad car ferry port. This proposed grade was still shown on the Oceana County 1913 plat map. Tragedy struck in the summer of 1909, when the Lumber Mill and Railroad were consumed by fire. The GR&N then canceled its work and the M&O was closed.