Almost 100 years ago, the 1925 Hart High School basketball season was a great success, losing only two of the fourteen scheduled season games. This was greatly due to coach Harry Olin, also the agriculture teacher, and his assistant coach, Lester Chamberlain, who was the school’s science teacher. The team had Russell Marsh and Cecil Purcy as forwards, Mike Wing and Edgar Barton were guards with Floyd Weeks at center. Floyd Walsworth, Carl Guettler and Ralph Seeger were dependable utility players. Six of the eight members on this team had played ball together on the Methodist Episcopal Tigers (a church team) beginning in 1921.
They entered the Class “B” District Tournament in Mt. Pleasant winning their first three games. Victories in the first two games came over Lowell and the home team Mt. Pleasant. In the afternoon semi-finals, Hart beat Greenville in a game that ended at 5:00. The tournament finals then began at 8:00, so with only three hours rest, the team took on Alma, who were well-rested as they had not played since the day before. Hart led after the first half by a score of 10-3, but they began to tire and eventually lost 16-13. Soon after this, the rules were changed so a team would not be allowed to play two games in one day.
But all was not lost, Hart was selected as “runner up“ to enter the Class “B” State Tournament in Ann Arbor. In the quarter final game, the team drew Alma, but this time they were not tired and won the game 34 to 27. They were then destined to play the champs of the Upper Peninsula, a strong Lake Linden team, in the semi-finals. Fate was against them and they lost 34 to 27 Sturgis beat Lake Linden the next day in the finals to become the Class “B” State Champions for 1925. This ended a most successful basketball season (for Hart) with a record of 16 wins and four losses.
There were no school buses in those days so parents and businessmen donated car transportation to the games. But they also took money contributions from the many interested businessmen and teachers to make it possible for the teams to go to these tournaments.
Photo and article are from “100 Years of Hart” published in 1985 by Gary Micheal.