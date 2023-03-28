The Hart Barber Shop located at 311 E. Main St. has an interesting history in the City of Hart. In 1941, Lavern Greiner built “Vern’s Garage” next to their home with the unique stone wall at 314 East Main Street. Lavern, an auto mechanic who worked on all types of vehicles with his specialty being repairing radiators.
Son, David, worked part-time and summers until he graduated from MSU and began his career as an Industrial Arts teacher in Holton, Mich. Son, Nick, worked part-time during high school then full-time in the mid-50s, after a two year stint in the Army. Daughters Carolyn, Martha and Janet helped out by pumping gas and running for parts at various junk yards. Vern’s wife, Allena, was the bookkeeper; Rich Butler and Bill Volpp, Jr. helped out at the garage during their high school years.
In 1969, Nick purchased the garage and changed the name of the business to “Greiner’s Garage.” His sons, Brian and Paul, both worked there as mechanics. His daughter, Kathy, learned to change oil and tires, as well as how to work on radiators and brakes. It was a Sinclair station from the 1940s through the 1960s. In 1970, it became a Sunoco station.
In 1970, the Greiners expanded and opened a Sunoco gas station across from the Jellystone Campground, where they operated the business for 12 years. Memories of cruising on the creepers, riding up and down on the big power lift and eating treats from the candy counter and pop machine, are shared by all the Greiner children and grandchildren. The garage officially closed in 1995 and for the next ten years would sit unused and unappreciated.
Then in 2015, it was purchased by Austin and Brooke Bechtel who were living across the street where Brooke had opened the Hart Barber Shop. After purchasing the former garage, Austin operated the Hart Music Shop there for about a year and his “God Is Great” apparel and screenprinting business for about two years. In 2018, the Bechtels decided to move the barber shop to the garage. With a growing family and three businesses to run, they knew something had to give. They discontinued the screenprinting business and talked about moving to the country. Brooke didn’t want two properties to maintain and suggested putting a house on top of the garage. Austin told her, if she could figure out a way, she could do it. She accepted the challenge and in 2019 a 2300 square-foot addition was installed atop the garage.
With the help of their many clients, the Bechtels started collecting all sorts of eclectic and antique items which now adorn the walls and outside of the building. “We have many license plates, our goal is to have some from each state of the U.S. and some other countries. We have a large dinosaur that would sit outside at the old Sinclair gas stations. This garage was first a Sinclair gas station, then later Sunoco. We have an old cigarette machine, many tools, some furs donated by the Dostal family, pre-plumbing wash bowls, some newer quirky items as well, like a brass deer head smoking a pipe and wearing glasses. It’s worth the trip to check it out,” Brooke said. Today, both Bechtels are barbers operating out of the space that once repaired vehicles. They love Hart and will be celebrating their 10-year business anniversary this June.