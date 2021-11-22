Originally this 80-acre farm on Tyler Road was part of a land grant from the United States government to M.N. Collins of Oceana County in 1857.
Orson Fuller purchased the land from Collins in 1862 for the sum of $200. Upon Orson’s death, the property was inherited by his heir, Edson Fuller.
In 1889, A. J. Miller constructed the present home for Edson Fuller. Although some changes have been made for convenience, most of the original style has been preserved. The two-toned maple and walnut wainscoting and floors remain unchanged. Ceiling registers are still used to heat the upstairs bedrooms. All of the upstairs bedrooms have their original two-toned painted woodwork.
The split stone foundations of the house and porches were built from rocks cleared off the land.
Lightning rods with their blue quilted glass globes still adorn the roof of the house and are still functional.
A windmill supplies water for the entire farm from an underground cistern built in a hillside to provide a gravity flow to the house and the outbuildings.
William and Ester Chesness purchased this farm in 1943 from the last Fuller heir, a son Earl.
At the present time, it is still in the Chesness family and will be passed on to their two children, Jerry and Sally.
Historical Homes Tour (1867-1992) program from Saturday, June 27, 1992.