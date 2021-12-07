The home at 4845 First Street in New Era was built by Peter Norberg in the late 1890s. In 1937, the home was purchased from the Norberg estate by area businessman Elmer Meyers and his wife, Truda. The home went through neglect and numerous owners from 1969-1985 when it was rescued by present owners, Jerry and Debbie Newmyer, granddaughter of Elmer and Truda Meyers.
The Newmyers did extensive work in the kitchen and bath by adding cabinets and oak flooring. The second floor of the home retains its original oak woodwork and remains much as it did when the home was built.
The Newmyers have decorated their home in a “casual country” look. Special touches include stenciling, quilts, punched tin lighting and baskets galore.