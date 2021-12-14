Chadwick-Munger House
Walking into the Chadwick-Munger House in Hart, one feels as if they are traveling back in time … back 100 years to the time when Hart was in its infancy.
The Oceana County Historical Society can be thanked for this. The Chadwick-Munger house is now the headquarters for the Oceana County Historical Society.
All around the house are things of the past from the chairs to clothes to letters to pictures. The house was built in 1893 by Dr. Harvey Chadwick, who came to Hart in 1866. Dr. Chadwick sold the house to Dr. Louis Munger, then moved to Grand Rapids.
The original stonework is still on the house, the stones coming from the Hart area. Even parts of the woodwork in the house are originals.
This building is the start of the Home Tour. Take time to see what your local Historical Society and Genealogical Chapter are doing to preserve Oceana History.