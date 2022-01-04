From the 25th Anniversary of Oceana County Historical Society memorial booklet
Volume I of the Oceana County History Book 1990 was begun in the fall of 1988. The original intent was to have it published by the summer of 1990 to update the last book (Oceana County Pioneers and Businessmen of Today) published in 1890. Due to various unforeseen circumstances, the book did not come out until August of 1991. However, it was received with tremendous success. 1,750 books were printed and to date 209 remain. Many hours of work were donated by wonderful people dedicated to seeing this project completed. Without them, the book would never have been possible.
On 5 September 1991 an appreciation ceremony for the volunteers was given.
From some of the proceeds, improvements were made to the first floor of the Chadwick-Munger House. One of the major areas was the library. Shelving was installed to organize our book and periodical collection which is growing.
Since some families were not included in Volume I, a second Volume is being planned at the present time. Family histories are being collected until September of 1992 at which time the information will be edited, indexed and sent to the publisher.