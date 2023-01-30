In reviewing the church’s history, one quickly realizes the amazing fortitude these people had. Many weren’t willing to take “no” for an answer. They felt called to start the church and they weren’t going to let anything stop them. In fact, until the church building was actually built, they gathered on Sundays in any hall, school, downtown building they could secure. It worked in the short term, but as reported by Mrs. B. S. Reed in an article celebrating their 50th anniversary, “We were constantly on the move, from school-house to the court-house, from hall to hall. It was not conducive to the best results in things spiritual or material. It was hard to keep the mind on heavenly things in a room which had been used for a dance a night or so before.”
Once the church was built, it became known as the “Church of Good Cheer”, and has faithfully served the community since. It is most interesting that the women of the church have been instrumental from the beginning. When the foundation was being built, and the men of the church were too busy with spring work, the women loaded up stones from their farms and brought them to town by wagonload themselves. On more than one occasion they took it upon themselves to do what they knew how to do best — cook and serve. From that ministry, came the “Congregators Club” a group of young couples formed in the 40s and known for the homemade food served at the fair every year in the 60s.
One of the favorite stories of the church, told to this day, is of Mrs. Russell who secured shingles for part of the roof from a lumber company in Pentwater. She was told she could have as many as would fit on her wagon. So one day she sent a man with a wagon to pick them up, however he returned later without any shingles, saying that per the letter of agreement with the company, Mrs. Russell had to be the one to pick them up. Not to be outwitted, she devised a plan that was really quite ingenious. She had the man harness the heaviest team he could and drive to Pentwater as before, while she along with a Mrs. Gurney, Mrs. Fletcher, Mrs. Wigton and Mrs. Reed drove a separate buggy. Just outside of Penwater, Mrs. Russell and Mrs. Gurney took over driving the big team to the mill yard, announcing that she had come for the shingles. The story says they put on an “ordinary load” but Mrs. Russell wasn’t satisfied. She said, “I can haul more than that.” When they obliged with a bit more, she said again, “More than that.” They loaded a few more and stopped. Finally she said, “See here, I’m entitled to all the shingles I can haul in one load. Now you load until I tell you to quit.” The women drove out of town with a very top-heavy load over some very rough road, but made it back to where the men drivers were waiting to drive it the rest of the way home.
Some time later the church was still struggling to make ends meet. A man by the name of Judge Russell announced he’d “see what he could do.” One day he reportedly went into a saloon to solicit funds from the patrons. After an interchange that involved some coarse language, “Judge laid the subscription list down on the bar and raised an admonitory fore-finger, ‘There, there! he said. ‘That’s enough of that! Sign on this line and let me out of here. I don’t care to stay in this place any longer than necessary.’ Another man apparently refused to contribute, saying he never went to church and ‘had no use for ‘em!’ To which the Judge replied, ‘You will have. We expect to hold funerals there, you know, when we get running.’” Needless to say, he also signed.
A very unique part of the church has been the bell carillon, announcing the time and playing hymns for the entire community for decades. Today, the updated bell carillon continues to mark each quarter and whole hour and plays hymns through an updated computerized system every two hours between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
More of this church’s history, along with other churches located in the county, can be found at the Oceana County Historical & Genealogical Society any Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s a great place to spend a chilly winter afternoon!
Many thanks to Denny and Sue Powers for sharing a copy of their keepsake book produced for the church in 2010, which provides more historical highlights of the Hart Congregational UCC Church on the celebration of their 155th year.