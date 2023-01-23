(155 years ago this coming Sunday,) “Jan. 29, 1868 a small group of religious pioneers interested in the organization of a Congregational Church in Hart met in the home of B.J. Beers for that purpose. Present at that meeting were Rev. H.A. Beers of Marshall, Michigan, Rev. Amos Dresser and Deacon John Fletcher of Pentwater, as well as Deacon A. Pittenger and George W. Piper of Shelby.
“Letters of Dismission” from other churches were presented at this meeting by Mr. Beers, Mrs. Emma Beers, George Reading, Mrs. Carrie Smith, Mrs. Myra King and Mrs. Elizabeth Frank. This small but enthusiastic group of six thus became the founders and charter members of the early Congregational Church of Hart. In the early spring of 1868, Rev. W.W. Crane became the first regular pastor of this new church.
During the pastorate of Rev. R.W. Fletcher (1883-1887) it was decided to build a church at a cost of $5,605.52. It was dedicated Aug. 16, 1887, which is the present church. During the pastorate of Rev. A. Binkhorst (1895-1899) a handsome parsonage was erected.
In 1956, the building and dedication of the Elizabeth Robinson Memorial Building was a memorable event. It housed the nursery and kindergarten of the church school and was used during the week by the Hart Day School (from mid 70s to late 80s). In 1957, the church approved the merger of the Congregational-Christian Churches with the Evangelical and Reformed Church and thus became a member of the United Church of Christ.
In 1962, a new parsonage on Johnson Street was purchased. The old parsonage was converted into a parish house and is used by the church school and for committee meetings and the housing of the church office and minister’s study.
Two members of the church — Rev. Edward Hawley and Reb. James Stevens were ordained to the Christian Ministry and Dr. and Mrs. W.G. Robinson were commissioned to serve as Medical Missionaries in Fahrtegar, India in 1961. Also the Rev. and Mrs. Edward Hawley were commissioned by the United Church Board of World Ministries for work among the refugees in Tanzania, East Africa.
Under leadership of Rev. Orval Sampson, a new constitution was drawn up and adopted by the church. This included the changing of the name of the church to the Congregational United Church of Christ.
In 1985 Rev. Walter Noffke was the present pastor of the church. The present church active membership was 196 with Sunday school enrollment at 56.
Postscript: From 1868 to the present 35 different ministers have served as pastors for the church. Since Rev. Walter Noffke’s service, more recent pastors include Shirley Heeg (1991-1997), Winfield Hall (Interim in 1998), Lorraine Boucon (1998-2013), Shirley Heeg (Co-Interim 2014), Dr. James Harwood (Co-Interim 2014), George Reed (Interim 2015) and current pastor, Dan Barnum-Steggerda (2016 to Present, also the pastor of Shelby Congregational — UCC)
Taken from “100 Years of Hart” written and published in 1985 by Gary Micheal.