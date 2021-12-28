The Oceana County Pioneers and Historical Society held many consecutive meetings from the late 1880s until the mid 1940s when Father Times Scythe and the exigencies of World War II forced its discontinuance. Carrie Mears was its last secretary and her minutes tell of much activity held together with potluck dinners, entertainment and games. The permanent markers at the first courthouse in Claybanks Township and the Genereau, Pay-baw-me- and Crystal Valley Schools are a lasting tribute to their work.
The present Oceana County Historical Society was established in 1967. Attending the organizational meeting in July 1967, in Pentwater were: Mr. & Mrs. Rex Royal, Mrs. Florence Schrumpf, Mrs. Leonore P. Williams, Bruce Krueger, Judge Earl Pugsley, Robert Wheeler, Dr. James Cate, Morris E. Christiansen, Phyllis Christensen, William Herd, M. D., Donald D. Richie, Mrs. H. E. Huey.
Elected officials in December 1967, were: President: Robert Wheeler; Vice President: Lynn Lewis; Secretary-Treas.: Phyllis Christensen. Board of Directors were: Rex Royal, W. E. Lewis, Bruce Krueger, Joe Witt, Judge Ear! Pugsley, Florence Schrumpf, Dr. James Cate, Leonore Williams and Florence Jeffries.
In 1974 the Swift Lathers house in Mears was given by the family for a museum. The house opened as a museum in July 1976. The garage annex opened in July 1981 and the new Robinson Memorial Building was added on the spacious grounds in July 1982. Under the leadership of Pauline Cutler of Pentwater, 1986 saw the dedication of the historic Chadwick-Munger stone house in Hart for use as headquarters for the Society, home for the Genealogical Chapter and Library, home for Retired Teachers’ efforts and as a repository of records of all kinds.
There followed a time of great activity and growth. Serious research culminated in a book, CHADWICK-MUNGER, THE STORY OF A HOUSE. A day at the Civil War veteran’s campground in Elbridge township in July 1984, was featured as “Camp Houk Revisited” and a book published about it. A cemetery census of the entire county was begun and has since been completed.
A hundred years file of Hart newspapers has been microfilmed. School and municipal records are being amassed; the quantity of extra issues of the MEARS NEWZ have been sorted and efforts are ongoing to assemble a complete set after which it will be microfilmed, an impressive catalog of old pictures continues to grow.
Currently under the direction of Ruth Ann Kelley, Alice Murdock and Karen Urick, an ambitious project to produce a 1990 History of Oceana County is entering its final stages.
In 1985, the lovely little Swedish Mission Covenant Church just west of Mears, joined the list of society properties. Meetings and an occasional wedding are held there. Many special events and displays, entertainment and pie and coffee.
The model lumber camp made by Chris and Edith Wilde is an outstanding educational experience for young and old alike, and is on permanent display at the Chadwick-Munger House. Frequent open houses and other social occasions are enjoyed. Presently there is a membership of 350.
As seen in the 25th Anniversary of Oceana County Historical Society memorial booklet, and taken from the1990 Oceana County History Book.