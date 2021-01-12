Our Oceana History - Ice cutting

“In times long gone by, people who lived in the rural areas of the county were apt to find the three months following Christmas to be a dull time of the year, a time when diversions of almost any kind were most welcome. Those fortunate enough to live somewhere near one of the lakes were apt to have the better of the deal. As soon as the ice froze thick enough to be safe there was ice-skating for the young people and fishing for the older ones, but one activity was more serious of purpose and dependent upon the formation of ice of sufficient thickness. This was the February business of ‘filling ice-houses.’
“In the vicinity of almost any lake there were those who maintained their own ice-houses and to them came the annual chore of cutting the ice at the lake, hauling it (by sleigh and team, of course) and packing it in a good, solid way in the icehouse, well covered over with about two feet of sawdust from the nearest sawmill. Kept well blanketed with sawdust, ice could be expected to keep well into September.
“At Stony Lake quite a few of the permanent residents and some of the summer-cottagers had ice-houses and in addition, two residents had found it worthwhile to make a business of it and had put up larger buildings. As time went on more people bought ‘ice-boxes’ for their houses or cottages and until the coming of electricity to the lake area and the advent of refrigerators, putting up ice remained an important part of the winter’s activities.
“An ice-house did not need to be of any great size if intended only for the household use of a family; probably a building 16 feet by 20 feet would be sufficient, double walled for the sake of insulation and located if possible under some shade trees to shield it from the sun. Only one door was necessary, located on the north side of the building if possible.
“The first step in the process of putting up the winter’s pack of ice was digging out the former accumulation of sawdust and piling it up outside and if it appeared necessary, going to the nearest sawmill for an additional supply. Then to arrange with some local farmers to come with their teams and sleighs on the appointed morning to haul ice, hunt up the ice-saw and get it sharpened and see to it that ice-tongs were at hand, plus any other of the necessary tools. Some local resident who could ‘saw a straight block’ was hired to do the actual cutting of the ice, this until some of the local handymen found a way to couple a Model T Ford engine to the circular saw and came up with a powered ice-cutter. This was a real labor-saver and also had the virtue of cutting remarkably uniform sized blocks of ice.
“The ice was then hauled out of the water, loaded into the sleighs (trucks later), hauled to the ice-house, the blocks set on edge until one layer was completed, the surface smoothed with a sort of adze [a cutting tool similar to an axe, but with the cutting edge perpendicular to the handle, rather than parallel] and the next layer commenced. The ice was packed in such a manner as to leave a foot or more of space all around, between the ice and the inner wall of the ice-house, this space then filled with sawdust. When at last the top layer was completed, a two-foot thick layer of sawdust was applied and presto!, the summer’s supply of ice had been secured.”
*This and more stories about our Oceana History can be found in the book “Oceana County History 1990 Volume 1” which is available at the Oceana County Historical and Genealogical Society and area libraries. This article was originally written and submitted to that book by Paul and Freda Grover.