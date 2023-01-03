Today, during the winter months, ice is considered an annoying side effect of Michigan winters. That has not always been the case, however. Not that long ago, an iced-over lake meant dollar signs for many area farmers and fishermen during the cold winter months.
Michigan was one of the main sources of ice harvesting a century ago. People cherished the clear hard ice harvested from the beautiful Great Lakes. In the winter months farmers would make money to feed their families by working on the ice fields which included rivers, ponds and lakes.
The work itself took muscle and a good eye for the weather. Some years the calendar flipped to late February before the ice was thick enough to cut and support the weight of the horses and trucks needed to haul it away. A quick warm-up could spell disaster.
Using primitive ice tools, the workers would scrape snow off of the field, measure ice thickness, and saw ice cakes or blocks of ice. The 300 lb. blocks would then be loaded onto horse drawn flat-bed type wagons and moved off the ice field. The horses hauled the load to stick-built ice houses created along rivers and lakes where the ice was stored until the summer months, when it could be sold. The ice was stacked and packed inside the icehouse. Sawdust was used for insulation and placed in between layers of ice. Some ice houses stored over 1,600 tons of ice.
The work these men did each long day was dangerous and cold. Men were injured by the ice-hauling picks and huge metal tongs. Some invariably lost a finger to a circular ice saw.
Horses pulling sleds sometimes met a tragic fate on thin ice.
Once a luxury, ice became a common household and business commodity by 1900. The ice delivery man would weigh ice blocks and deliver ice by horse-drawn covered wagon to homes and businesses. Each order was carried into the home and placed onto the top shelf of an ice box to keep food fresh.
As time went on, technology like gas-powered cutting equipment and conveyor belts allowed workers to cut more ice each season. According to a Northport Tribune article from 1942, a commercial ice-cutting outfit owned by Germain Bussey put up more than 5 million pounds of ice that winter in northern Leelanau County. Each block was cut into slabs that weighed about 172 pounds each.
By the end of World War II, electric refrigeration was becoming more widespread. The community icehouse era largely ended in the 1950s. Today, ice houses still stand, but are now housing such things as lawn mowers and paint cans. Do you know where ice houses stood in Pentwater? Local lore has it that there were three important icehouses and that at least one is still standing. Bud Stenberg’s on the far side of Pentwater Lake is long gone. Another stood near the corner of Sixth (at the time First) and Hancock on the site of the current condominiums. The third is still standing on private property inside of the village.
Our thanks to Amy Vander Zwart of the Pentwater Historical Society for providing this week’s OOH column, which was originally published in the society’s “Pentwater Pride” newsletter.