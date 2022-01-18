July 11, 1967....Organizational Meeting held at the Oceana

Courthouse in Hart

July 25, 1967....First Board Meeting

1967....Membership of 74 active members

1968....Membership meetings held at different places in Oceana

County

1969....Pigeon Era…presented to membership by Rex Royal

and Joseph Forbear

Silver Lake and Little Point Sable…presented by

Herbert Scofield

Sand Dunes and Mears Area…presented by Swift

Lathers

1970....Pioneers of Walkerville

Oceana Pioneers…by Mr. Kent

1976….Indian Life and Crafts…Mr. and Mrs. Anthony

Chingman

State Rep. Dennis O. Cawthorne presented a Michigan flag

1977….”The Good Old Days” by Mrs. Helen Gilliand (slide

presentation)

1978....”Arms and Equipment of the Civil War” by Mickey

Quinn

“Finding Your Ancestors” introduction to genealogy by

Esther Moul

1979….Betty Phllips prepared a map showing location of 43

cemeteries in Oceana County and donated it to O.C.H.S

1981….Nature slides presented by Clair Purdy

“More than bows and arrows” by Mrs. B.J. Stong

1982….Oceana County Cemetery Census started by Genealogy

Chapter

July 1982....Robinson Memorial Building donated by Mr.

& Mrs. Ken Robinson

1983....Official organization of Genealogy Chapter

1985....Hart and Shelby Centennials

1987....Michigan Sesquicentennial

Oceana County Pioneer Certificate Program Phyllis

Slocum sang at one of our meetings the song...”Happy

Birthday Dear Michigan”

1988....Barb Wood gave a history of the Dickey family home

in Shelby

The family of Ernie McCarty donated money to

purchase a copy machine for use by the society

1989....Dr. Munger’s granddaughter, Eloise Hackett donated

a microfilm reader to the library

Quilt Raffle...a quilt depicting crops and areas of interest

in Oceana County, made by Maureen Wiegand

Railroad program presented by Elmer Peterson for fall

membership meeting. Meeting held at John Gurney Park

Pavilion

Work started on the Oceana County 1990 History Book

1990....Ken and Barb Hayes hosted a dedication of the Historical

Marker at the Charles Mears Boarding House.

Logo chosen for O.C.H.S.

Fall meeting held at James McFarren place in Elbridge Twp.,

program by Jack Worthington on “Michigan Barnscapes”

Gay & Ruth Sutherland donated $500 that they received

from S. D. Warren Co. for their retirement volunteer

program, toward the purchase of a computer for our society

1991....Willard Gebhart exhibit at Chadwick-Munger

for Michigan Week and the summer (On loan from

the Muskegon Co. Museum)

Computer purchased

1990 History Book handed out

1992....324 members in and out of the county

O.C.H.S. 25 years old

Chadwick-Munger Home 100 years old

Swift Lathers Home 100 years old

Volume II for 1990 History Book in the works

Request for 1/8 mill on fall general election ballot