July 11, 1967....Organizational Meeting held at the Oceana
Courthouse in Hart
July 25, 1967....First Board Meeting
1967....Membership of 74 active members
1968....Membership meetings held at different places in Oceana
County
1969....Pigeon Era…presented to membership by Rex Royal
and Joseph Forbear
Silver Lake and Little Point Sable…presented by
Herbert Scofield
Sand Dunes and Mears Area…presented by Swift
Lathers
1970....Pioneers of Walkerville
Oceana Pioneers…by Mr. Kent
1976….Indian Life and Crafts…Mr. and Mrs. Anthony
Chingman
State Rep. Dennis O. Cawthorne presented a Michigan flag
1977….”The Good Old Days” by Mrs. Helen Gilliand (slide
presentation)
1978....”Arms and Equipment of the Civil War” by Mickey
Quinn
“Finding Your Ancestors” introduction to genealogy by
Esther Moul
1979….Betty Phllips prepared a map showing location of 43
cemeteries in Oceana County and donated it to O.C.H.S
1981….Nature slides presented by Clair Purdy
“More than bows and arrows” by Mrs. B.J. Stong
1982….Oceana County Cemetery Census started by Genealogy
Chapter
July 1982....Robinson Memorial Building donated by Mr.
& Mrs. Ken Robinson
1983....Official organization of Genealogy Chapter
1985....Hart and Shelby Centennials
1987....Michigan Sesquicentennial
Oceana County Pioneer Certificate Program Phyllis
Slocum sang at one of our meetings the song...”Happy
Birthday Dear Michigan”
1988....Barb Wood gave a history of the Dickey family home
in Shelby
The family of Ernie McCarty donated money to
purchase a copy machine for use by the society
1989....Dr. Munger’s granddaughter, Eloise Hackett donated
a microfilm reader to the library
Quilt Raffle...a quilt depicting crops and areas of interest
in Oceana County, made by Maureen Wiegand
Railroad program presented by Elmer Peterson for fall
membership meeting. Meeting held at John Gurney Park
Pavilion
Work started on the Oceana County 1990 History Book
1990....Ken and Barb Hayes hosted a dedication of the Historical
Marker at the Charles Mears Boarding House.
Logo chosen for O.C.H.S.
Fall meeting held at James McFarren place in Elbridge Twp.,
program by Jack Worthington on “Michigan Barnscapes”
Gay & Ruth Sutherland donated $500 that they received
from S. D. Warren Co. for their retirement volunteer
program, toward the purchase of a computer for our society
1991....Willard Gebhart exhibit at Chadwick-Munger
for Michigan Week and the summer (On loan from
the Muskegon Co. Museum)
Computer purchased
1990 History Book handed out
1992....324 members in and out of the county
O.C.H.S. 25 years old
Chadwick-Munger Home 100 years old
Swift Lathers Home 100 years old
Volume II for 1990 History Book in the works
Request for 1/8 mill on fall general election ballot