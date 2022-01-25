The Genealogy Chapter of the O.C.H.S was formed in 1983 in response to urging by some members of the society and persons who were involved in genealogy work. Owing to the inseparable nature of history and genealogy, the group petitioned the O.C.H.S. for status within their existing structure instead of becoming simply a genealogy club. They were accepted as “an organization within an organization” and the following were the first officers elected: President, Esther Moul: Vice-President, Ruth Ann Kelley; Secretary, Paulette Martin; Treasurer, Timothy Bennett. The organization of the chapter coincided perfectly with the acquisition of the Chadwick-Munger Building, a logical building in which to meet and house incoming historical/genealogical materials.
Within a short time the dedicated group had launched a series of ambitious projects. Monthly meetings were held and informational workshops and fund-raising efforts were planned. Special recognition has now been given to members Gaylord and Ruth Sutherland and their corps of volunteers for their dedication to the completion of a county wide cemetery headstone consensus; Ruth Ann Kelley and Virginia Mittag and others who spearheaded the microfilming of Hart Journal newspapers, 1869-1969; Pauline Cutler and volunteer staffers organized the Historical-Genealogical Library; Olive Fordham and others undertook the job of collecting and cataloging old county school records and materials; Karen Urick performs research and answers the many queries that come to the society. Carol Zapolnik, Lorna Reeds, Alice Murdock, Wanda Stubbs, Ruth Ann Kelley, Karen Urick, Virginia Mittag, Ruth Esther Shull and others head up the weekly volunteers who staff and help with the ongoing projects for the library.