Perusing the files at the Oceana County Historical & Genealogical Society is like unearthing hidden treasure; that treasure is our past.
This week, as promised, I’ll share some more information about the Granges of Oceana County.It is difficult to narrow down all of the wonderful history available. So because I have a deadline to meet, I’ll start with some of the oldest information I could find.
A 1905 tidbit stated, “The Elbridge Grange, No. 711, is one of the largest granges in the county. It has a membership of about 130. It meets in the Elbridge town hall every first and third Saturday night. Ray Thompson is master. The grange owns a lot north of the town hall and expects to build a lodge hall.”
A December 11, 1908 Oceana Herald article piece wrote of the Benona Valley Grange, “Benona Center Grange is preparing a series of socials to be given this winter for the purpose of purchasing a piano for the hall. Through the kindness of W. O. Cole of Stony Creek, the play ‘Out in the Streets’, which was given at the Bird school house a short time ago, will be reproduced at the Town Hall on Saturday evening, Dec. 12 and the proceeds to be placed in the ‘Piano Fund’. Those who have once seen the play will need no invitation to come and those who have not seen it should not miss the opportunity. Everyone come and laugh and be merry. The small sum of 15 and 20 cents will be charged for admission.”
A May 9, 1919 Oceana Herald article contained the following information, Roll Call was taken with each member reciting verses from the Bible commencing with the letter C. A debate was held, “Resolved that one-half of every man’s property should be in his wife’s name”, led by Brother and Sister Moore. While Brother Metts spoke regarding Corporation Farming, its advantages and dangers.
In an article titled “Grange Goes Dry” from 1910 (publication not noted) The Walkerville Grange No. 985 went on the record saying that the saloon was a menace to society and good government. They resolved that they were unalterably opposed to the return of the saloon to Oceana County. They firmly declared their intention to use their influence for the maintenance of local option in Oceana County until such time as there was statewide prohibition. They also resolved that a copy of the resolutions be presented to the editor of each newspaper printed in the county, with the request that the same be printed in his paper for three successive weeks preceding the April election of 1910.
And don’t ever think that marijuana wasn’t talked about back then! An Aug. 4, 1938 Hart Journal article shared the agenda for the August 9, 1938 Hart Grange No. 1088 meeting. The meeting was to be held at the K. C. Hall at 8:30 sharp. The usual potluck supper will be served. All Grangers and especially the young people were cordially invited to attend. The “Lecture Hour” as it was called, consisted of the following: Song “Whistle and Hoe;” Roll Call naming a weed and the best way to get rid of it; Horn solo by Raymond Brillhart, accompanied by Glady Prosser; Weeds are expensive by Angus Peterson; Harmonica music by Jerome Lindsay; Weed elimination game; Short talk about the much-discussed marijuana weed by Glenn W. Cowles, Hart High School agricultural instructor; Round “Hoe Your Row.” There will be a weed exhibit. Please bring a weed bouquet.
