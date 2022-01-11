Located on the west edge of Mears, Michigan is the site of the O.C.H.S. County Museum. The County Museum is located in the former home of Swift Lathers. Mr. Lathers published The Mears Newz, the world’s smallest newspaper.
The museum building itself is certainly worth noting as it is the first to strike the visitor’s eye. It was built in 1892, 100 years ago by Jesse Barton. Later, sometime in the 1920s, it passed to the Andrew Ling family who added a few of the more aesthetic touches such as a porch and sunroom, woodwork and glass doors. Various etchings cover the glass windows.