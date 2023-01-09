In 2014, Merriam-Webster announced that it was finally putting the word “Yooper” in the dictionary. A Yooper is someone from the Upper Peninsula (U.P.), which is how people from Michigan refer to the Upper Peninsula.
The Upper Peninsula of Michigan is connected to the rest of the state by the longest suspension bridge in the western hemisphere. Due to its relative isolation, the UP has developed its own distinct culture and dialect. Don’t be fooled by its isolation, however. Some people who have never been to the U.P. assume it’s all a barren wasteland. They don’t realize how much the U.P. has to offer which includes Universities, art, co-ops, wineries, microbreweries, theater, specialty foods, and a unique way of speaking.
English speakers started arriving in the U.P. around the 19th century. Speakers of Aishinaabemowin had already been here for 5,000 years by that time. By the 1600s French missionaries, French Canadians, and other Europeans had arrived. When copper was discovered in 1842, Finns, Swedes, Cornish speakers, Italians, Germans and Irish all started making their way to the UP. This combination of different speakers impacted how the unique Yooper dialect emerged, which is a hybrid that you are not likely to hear anywhere else.
Because Yooper English, also known as “Yoopanese,“ has such a variety of influences, it is difficult to describe. The Yooper accent has a tendency towards intonation that stresses the first syllable of each word, which is an influence of Finnish spoken by many immigrants in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. In some cases, the /w/ sometimes becomes /v/, replacement of certain sounds like /th/ for /d/ as in “then” becoming “den”, the word about is sometimes pronounced a-boat, replacing the -ing at the end of certain words with -een. (cook’n, walk’n), ending sentences in “Eh”, using towards instead of toward, and deleting words like “to the” – I’m gonna go. If this description of Yoopanese sounds familiar to how you have heard trolls (a term Yoopers use to talk about Michiganders who live in the Lower Peninsula or “under the bridge”) speak, it is true that all Michiganders have their own unique accent.
Yoopers also have words unique only to their region. Here are some examples:
Holy wah! – Yooper version of holy cow, whoa, or duuuude.
Pank – To pat something down to make it more compact. “You’ll want to pank down the snow real good.”
Big Mac – The Mackinac Bridge
Sisu – A Finnish word for grim, hardy perseverance. “To make it through a winter up there, you’ve got to have sisu.”
Chuke – A basic knit winter hat.
Choppers – Deer skin mittens with a wool insert.
Swampers – Rubber boots to be worn in muddy terrain.
Pasty – (pass-tee)- like a pot pie but with less crust and filled with meats, potatoes, veggies and seasonings.
Yoopers are known to be friendly and welcoming to all visitors so be sure to brush up on your Yoopanese and head over to the Big Mac to enjoy a pasty or two!
Information for this article was taken from a variety of online sources. If you would like to learn more about the Yooper dialect, check out “Yooper Talk: Dialect as Identity in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula” by author Kathryn Remlinger, a linguistics professor at Grand Valley State University.
Our thanks to Amy Vander Zwart of the Pentwater Historical Society for providing this week’s OOH column, which was originally published in the society’s “Pentwater Pride” newsletter.