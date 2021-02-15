The Oceana County Historical & Genealogical Society is asking the community to consider donating copies of their class reunion announcements, booklets and address lists from any Oceana County school for our files. Named photographs are also appreciated, and hard copies or digital formats are welcome.
Having graduate addresses allows researchers using our facility, to track down relatives. It’s especially important because there’s a 70-year delay in the release of federal census documents. These records help bridge the gap in available data.
This information generally includes spouses’ names, which is another breadcrumb for lost branches of the family tree. Sometimes they tell children’s and grandchildren’s names, helping future generations fill out their family records.
Most reunion booklets include information on winter versus summer homes, when applicable. This can be an awesome hint for researchers when they are unable to find a person’s place of death and/or burial.
Sadly, reunion booklets also include a list of deceased classmates, sometimes with the date of passing and the location of death and burial. Each bit of information could eventually be part of someone’s search.
Donations of current and past reunion information may be mailed or dropped off anytime in the mail slot at the front of our building located at 114 Dryden Street in Hart (just east of the Oceana County Sheriff’s Department). Information can also be emailed to: info@oceanahistory.org, attention Betty.
The Oceana County Historical and Genealogical Society gladly accepts all things related to the history or genealogy of Oceana County — large and small artifacts, clothing and personal items, family records, photos, books, etc. Before discarding items, and possibly losing the link to your family history forever, please contact the OCHGS at 231-873-2600; info@oceanahistory.org or stop in any Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. For further information about the Society, the work they do or how you can get involved, please visit oceanahistory.org.