The teacher really taught nine grades, if all grades were presented. However, some grades would not be and some grade could be combined. It was always more exciting to be a part of a larger group than to be the only one in your class. Considerable time had to be devoted to the 8th grade students. The 8th grade students had to pass an examination at the end of the year to determine their readiness for high school. (Many opted to stay home and continue farming) The exam was given at Hart and supervised so that it was fair to one and all. It was important that the students pass; the teacher certainly didn’t want the students in her care to show up poorly.
Of course, there were no special teachers to teach art, music, or physical education and certainly no aides. A teacher was supposed to sing well enough to teach her pupils to sing. Art was generally a Friday afternoon project. Physical education was a before school, recess and noon activity. Each season had its own special games. In fall and spring, Tag was a favorite as was Prisoner’s Goal, Pom, Pom, Pull Away and softball. Everyone loved Ante I over and never seemed to tire of it. The little children had their special games. If a school was fortunate to have many steps leading to the building, they played Stone School. One child was the “teacher” and the rest of the children were her students, sitting on the top step. The “teacher” held a stone in one of her hands and each child in turn had to tell which hand held the stone. If he guessed correctly, he could move down a step; if not, he stayed where he was. The child reaching the bottom first became the new “teacher”. A swing that was hung from a tree was always occupied by someone. Winter games were limited. Sliding down hill, (if there was a nearby hill) building forts of snow, and Fox and Geese were fun games. If blustery and too cold to go outside, Eraser Tag, Hide Eraser, Musical Chairs and blackboard games occupied the noon and recess time.
Dismissal was at 4:00. The children had to walk home and help with the chores. The teacher’s work was far from over. The boards needed washing, the erasers needed dusting, the floor swept and the stove “banked”. The teacher could then trek to the boarding place with an armful of work. The next day repeated itself…
There was much good to be found in the rural school. Discipline problems were rare. The family atmosphere prevailed and everyone knew who got in trouble and who didn’t. The old adage of “lickin’ at school, a lickin’ at home” did much to deter misbehavior. Parents were supportive of education and wanted better for their children than their lot had been. The school was indeed, the center of social activities. Box Socials, Patron’s Day and the end of the year picnic were big events. The school was used for funerals, church and other large gatherings. Thus, the school was an important part of the community and the community gave it their support. What a heritage it left!