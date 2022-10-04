These historic excerpts were taken from the Shelby Herald’s “Local and Personal” column, dated October 10, 1888, Harry M. Royal, Publisher. A special thank you to area libraries who have the Community History Archive available to the public on their websites. Maybe you’ll see a name you recognize. Some say everything old is new again, the content of some of these news notes could have been written yesterday!
Street Commissioner Wade has been putting in some crosswalks the past week which are a credit to the town
C.A. Hawley raised and marketed a pumpkin which weighed 100 pounds and just filled a common sized sugar barrel.
The Herald would like a correspondent in every school district in Shelby township.
Quite a number of Shelby Democrats visited Hart Monday night and reported the largest political meeting of the campaign in this county.
L. A. Shirts has a new scheme in his head. He will make a large clock and put it on the street so that Shelby may know the time of day.
We sent out over 100 bills to our subscribers last week. A goodly number paid, one or two became mad saying we sent a “dunning letter”. This is a mistake. We send out bills for what is due us, in the same manner that a grocer or other businessmen do. As announced at the outset, we propose to make this business a paying one. We have now on our list sixty-six names of subscribers who have agreed to pay inside of six months. To these, and some others, we send bills, and there is no occasion for anyone to get angry about it. The finances of the newspaper business are run on a different basis than they were five years ago.
The Herald has an opening for a bright boy of 12 or 14 years of age. Will give steady employment or he may go to school and work after hours.
There will be a temperance prayer meeting at Pitts’ Hall Sunday afternoon at 3:00 o’clock, conducted by the W. C. T. U. in observance of the national day of prayer. A cordial invitation is extended to all.
Jesse Tenant, the Republican candidate for county clerk, was in town Monday and Tuesday. Said he was on business and not feeling of the political pulse. He is a smart, pleasant appearing young man and will make a good fight.
These tidbits were taken from further down the column under the title “It is Said”. They appear to be more rumor in nature and are quite comical, almost like an early form of social media!
That a couple of Shelby’s young people will trot in double harness after Oct. 23. Keep your eyes on Robert.
That some of Shelby’s young men, who are so industrious in harvesting the crop of grapes after dark, will be brought up with a short turn in they are not more careful.
That Frank Pratt considers Frank VanWickle and Will Butler good fellows, but he won’t have to train in that class any longer. WE suppose it’s on account of his new girl.
That a party consisting of Bert Thiele, Clayton Fisher and Jay Wade, went to Stony Lake Saturday, for the purpose of fishing in the lake and hunting in the adjacent woods. They were gone one day and all night, and captured one bullhead. Great sport.