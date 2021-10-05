Star Hill #1
Star Hill #1 is between Hart and Shelby on the Old ‘31’ highway — Oceana Drive. It is a living memorial of pine trees planted in honor of those from Oceana County that served in World War II.
In 1945, the surveying of the grounds and securing of a highway landscaping architect were in development for the honor park. Most of the sumac has been cut. There was talk of planting young maple trees and elm trees, even flowers, but in the end, the Star Hill memorial is made up of pine trees planted in the shape of a star. At the present time, it is hard to determine the star shape.
Star Hill #2
Star Hill #2 was planted as a living memorial to all the people who lost their lives Sept. 11, 2001, and to honor all firefighters and police officers, especially those of New York City. It is also to remember the soldiers, sailor and airmen involved in the war on terrorism.
Seventy white spruce seedlings were planted in a star shape. They were donated by Voris Pines of West Olive, Mich.
The site is on the west side of the US-31 expressway about a fifth of a mile south of the Grand Road overpass west of Shelby.
The first scheduled planting was for March 23, 2002, but was later rescheduled for April 6, 2002 because the hillside was snow covered. About 20 local police officers and local folks helped with the planting.
Some years later, on one point of the star, the young trees were burned out. Local citizens came to the rescue and replanted the trees and they are catching up nicely to the original planted trees.
Enjoy viewing the star when you are headed south on the US-31 expressway.