The Mears Newz, dated April 24, 1970 — Memorial Issue
Swift Lathers is gone from the Land of Mears
As a boy, Swift longed to be a journalist and in fact had an early start. He gathered local news in Nankin Township, where he lived, and mailed it into a Detroit lady while still a high school student. It seems he was a cut above the average composition student, and thus was dismissed from his high school English class to participate in the part-time endeavor.
At the age of 19, he graduated from what is now known as Eastern Michigan University. He set out with a bachelor’s degree in one hand, a life teaching certificate in the other and a pocket filled with dreams of one day having his own newspaper.
After a year in law school and some teaching experience, he came to Mears where he also taught. Before beginning his paper, he spent a good deal of time learning the printing trade in a Hart print shop, while at the same time he was studying law with a Mears attorney, John Cummings. There was little pay involved in either activity, but he was doing what he wanted to do and what needed to be done to obtain his ultimate goal.
With Swift’s death, came the death of the Mears Newz. He founded the Newz in 1914, and for 55 years published it uninterrupted every week until his heart attack. It was a one man operation from the beginning and he dubbed himself the “editor & bottle-washer”, often during recent days the question has been asked, “Why don’t one of his five children carry on the paper?”
The answer is not a lack of interest, desire nor ability. The answer is more simple and more basic. The Mears Newz lived as a one-man institution. Swift Lathers was the Mears Newz. The two were inseparable. Appropriately, he was buried with a copy of his last paper in his hand.
He was often asked about retirement, but responded, “Happy is the man who has found his work. I don’t go to work like a quarry slave. I love my work. It’s fascinating and I get a great satisfaction out of it.” Especially after the death of his wife Celia in 1965 he lived for his paper. On a quiet April morning, Swift Lathers and the Mears Newz died together. A great journalist was silenced, and his newspaper was to be published no more.
- Condensed and copied from the memorial service of Swift Lathers, written by his son, Dale Lathers.