This week’s column isn’t specific to Oceana County per se; instead, it looks at some of the nation’s history in relation to the Thanksgiving holiday celebrated today. The very first Thanksgiving was celebrated by the Pilgrims in 1621. With the help of the Native American tribe of Wampanoag, the pilgrims celebrated what we affectionately call “the first Thanksgiving” by eating some of the foods they’d been able to grow and hunt that first year here in America. As we gather with family and friends this week, recall a few historical notes about a truly American holiday.
Presidential Proclamations have been issued since the very beginnings of our country for the purpose of calling the nation to observe a day of thanksgiving, often following a time of war or other significant moments in our nation’s history. These days were given various names but usually urged citizens to pause and recognize the many blessings bestowed on them and the country by joining together in homes and places of worship. The proclamations often beseeched Americans to gather for worship, seek forgiveness from God, and offer thanks and praise to Him for the many blessings of the past year.
According to the website thanksgivingproclamations.com, “The first national Thanksgiving proclamation was actually issued as a Fast Day Proclamation by the United Colonies of North America under the British Colonial Continental Congress and signed by President John Hancock on March 16th, 1776…The first Presidential Thanksgiving Day, however, would not be issued until November 1, 1777, by the United States Continental Congress and executed by President Henry Laurens….Since then, the ritual of presidents declaring Thanksgiving Days for fasting, prayer and thanks are bountiful in U.S. history….Presidential Proclamations of Thanksgiving continued to be issued, at various dates, but the days and even months of the celebrations varied.”
While presidents had been issuing “days of thanksgiving” for decades, it was widowed mother, patriot and author, Sarah J. Hale of New Hampshire, who worked tirelessly over a 17-year period, petitioning five different presidents and numerous other leaders to establish a national “Thanksgiving Day” on the last day of November. Finally, President Abraham Lincoln, in the midst of the Civil War, took up the call and declared Thanksgiving Day be held on the last Thursday of November.
According to the National Archives, in 1939, when the last Thursday fell on the last day of the month, “President Franklin D. Roosevelt, not wanting to hinder economic recovery, issued a Presidential Proclamation moving Thanksgiving to the second to the last Thursday of November. As a result of the proclamation, 32 states issued similar proclamations, while 16 states refused to accept the change and proclaimed Thanksgiving to be the last Thursday in November. For two years, two days were celebrated as Thanksgiving — the President and part of the nation celebrated it on the second to last Thursday in November, while the rest of the country celebrated it the following week. To end the confusion, Congress decided to set a fixed-date for the holiday. On October 6, 1941, the House passed a joint resolution declaring the last Thursday in November to be the legal Thanksgiving Day. The Senate, however, amended the resolution establishing the holiday as the fourth Thursday, which would take into account those years when November has five Thursdays. The House agreed to the amendment, and President Roosevelt signed the resolution on December 26, 1941, thus establishing the fourth Thursday in November as the Federal Thanksgiving Day holiday.”
According to the website officeholidays.com, in the 1950s, a trade magazine at the time noted the trend of many employees calling in sick the day after Thanksgiving so they could have a four day weekend. The term “Black Friday” began being used loosely in the 1960s and was used by economists, retailers and shoppers alike to refer to the day after Thanksgiving. For retailers, the day became very lucrative, in effect bringing them back into the black financially. Police departments and shoppers themselves used the term in reference to the larger crowds, which made shopping and driving more chaotic. By the 1990s, retailers began opening earlier and earlier in hopes of drawing in more and more shoppers. With the birth of the internet and online shopping, Cyber Monday has become a part of the Thanksgiving holiday as well. This option is fast becoming a bigger shopping day than Black Friday, giving people the opportunity to shop from the comfort of home without fighting the crowds.
The first feast of Thanksgiving continues as families gather around a table laden with special foods using recipes passed down from generation to generation. Activities following dinner may include watching a bowl game, playing a friendly game of football in the yard or playing board games after the table is cleared. The day after, others may enjoy getting up early and “shopping til they drop” in search of the best deal. All school and college-age students enjoy the long weekend, as do many employees.
However America celebrates, may a time of thanks continue for the many freedoms and blessings of this past year. May it be a time to not only enjoy one another, but also to share family history and American history with the next generation. And may this history instill a greater appreciation of why and how the holiday came to be.