This article is a compilation of an article written by Brian Breen of Oceana’s Herald-Journal for the 1985 Centennial tab and the Munger Family history included in the 1990 edition of Oceana County History.
With spring officially here and robin sightings and songs everywhere it is fitting that we remember a former “lady of the house,” Edith Munger, who with her husband Dr. L. P. (Louis Phelps) lived in the Chadwick Munger House, now the home of the Oceana County Historical and Genealogical Society, located on the corner of Lincoln and Dryden Streets in Hart.
Even though she was a doctor’s wife, Mrs. Munger’s had many interests including women’s suffrage, the Wildflower Preservation Society, the League of Women Voters, the birth control movement and the Audubon Society. It is said that while residing in Hart, Mrs. Munger apprehended a group of neighbor boys killing birds in her yard, and from that point on was determined to safeguard her little flying friends.
She joined the Michigan Audubon Society and began attending the state meetings. In 1912 she was named first vice-president of the group following a year’s service as second vice-president. Later that same year she automatically became the state president after the death of then President Jefferson Butler. She remained at the head of the society until 1934. During that time the organization grew and prospered until it could claim over 1,000 active members.
As head of the Audubon Society, Edith Munger fostered the Migratory Bird Bill, making all migratory birds the property of the federal government. She worked for the passage of the Anti-plumage Bill, making it illegal to bring plumage into this country except for scientific purposes, and she worked for the Spring Shooting Act, making it illegal to shoot game birds during the nesting season. But probably most notable of all her work was her organizing and promoting in the 1930s the contest for naming the state bird, as part of the celebration of the Audubon’s 25th anniversary. Mrs. Munger was an integral part in educating and involving schools in this historic event.
There were some tough choices. Among the favorites in the contest were the chickadee, bob-white, downy woodpecker, goldfinch, redbird, meadowlark, robin bluebird, brown thrasher, Baltimore oriole, kingbird, cedar waxwing, mourning dove, purple martin and the whippoorwill.
People across the state were asked to send in the vote for the bird of their choice. Over 180,000 votes were cast. Mrs. Munger personally received votes from Fred W. Green, governor at the time and from former Gov. Chas. S. Osborne. Auto king Henry Ford cast his vote by telegram; he liked the song sparrow, he said.
The winning bird, as we all know by now, was ultimately the robin, or robin redbreast, as it was affectionately called back then. It won a whopping 11,000 votes, with school children’s votes counting the same as adults. The contest had apparently caught on with the public. Several times Mrs. Munger spoke live on radio station WWJ out of Detroit. By 1933, Mrs. Munger’s eyes had begun to fail and she underwent an operation, with the attending surgeons forbading her from continuing her lifelong avocation. She decided to retire as president of the Michigan Audubon Society, and on May 31, 1934, officially stepped down.
Mrs. Munger had estimated that during her 21 years as president, she had spoken to over 150,000 individuals in person and traveled thousands of miles to practically every village and city in the state, not to mention the many thousands of others she reached through her radio broadcasts from stations in Grand Rapids, Detroit and Milwaukee. Also, up until her death in 1945, she had contributed hundreds of articles to conservation magazines throughout the country.
Today a Munger Audio-visual Library is maintained by the Michigan Audubon Society at its headquarters in Cooper, Mich., in honor of this nationally known Audubon leader from Hart, who has left her mark in the annals of Michigan history many times over.