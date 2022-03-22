(Dr. Harvey Chadwick) took over his father’s Pioneer Drug Store, where he had his office until he moved into the stone house in 1893.
Harvey and Laura’s first child, a daughter Eva (pronounced Ev ah) was born in 1887. Five years later they had another daughter, Zela (Zee lah). The doctor was a devoted family man who spent a lot of time with his children. He taught them mathematics and passages from Shakespeare, and his wife taught them to play the piano and to sew. Both girls became gifted seamstresses.
His son, Jenner Harvey, was born in the grand stone house in 1894. Harvey always wanted Jenner to become a doctor too, but instead Jenner completed a degree at Ferris School of Pharmacy in Big Rapids, then went off to serve in World War I.
Jenner married the woman he’d fallen in love with when he was stationed at San Antonio, Texas and settled there permanently after the war. But he returned to Hart in 1961 to see the house where he’d been born.
During his adult years in Hart, Harvey was a member of the Oceana County Board of Pension Examiners and served four years as the county health officer. He served as president of the village of Hart and as a school inspector. Active in many medical societies, he was also a Mason and he and his wife enjoyed membership in Eastern Star.
It is likely that Dr. Chadwick met George Dennison, the man who would hand-cut the stones for his third house, when he had his second house built in Hart. That was a brick home, and George Dennison was Hart’s foremost plasterer, bricklayer and stonemason at that time. It is also probable that the doctor and Mr. Dennison teamed up on other projects, because one of the downtown business sections was referred to by the newspaper around this time as the Chadwick-Dennison Block.
The Hart Journal reported interesting tid-bits about the lives of the town’s residents, including the Chadwicks:
Nov. 4, 1886 “The buildings now being erected are Dr. Hatch’s brick block, a brick Congregational Church, Slagt’s brick warehouse and framed barn, Dr. Chadwick’s house, C. W. Slayton’s frame house, C. Covill’s frame house.”
Oct. 23, 1887 “Dr. Chadwick has been in Chicago after suitable glass for his bay window. None but the nicest will answer his turn.”
Nov. 17, 1887 “J.K. Kollar … has purchased Dr. Chadwick’s residence … and the Dr. will take possession of his new brick veneered one in due time.”
Nov. 6, 1890 “Dr. Chadwick is happy. He gets $2 for every red card he puts up with the word ‘measles’ on it.”
June 3, 1892 “Born to Dr. and Mrs. H.J. Chadwick, May 28, a girl (Zela). The Dr. is wearing a new silk tie over the event.”
July 15, 1892 “Dr. H.J. Chadwick has sold his brick home to Mrs. Catherine Sackrider … (He) has put a front stairway on the south side of the old Pioneer Building and is fixing up the rooms upstairs for fine office rooms, and cozy living rooms, which his family will occupy for the present.”
The Chadwicks apparently lived above the drug store while the stone house was being built. The doctor told his children that he wanted to build the house himself, but he found he would need help. He said the stone was quarried from someplace near Hart, and every stone was cut to size.