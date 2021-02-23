Earlier this month, I attended an Oceana County Parks and Recreation meeting in which our parks were reviewed and various projects were discussed.
One Park receiving a lot of attention was our Doolittle County Park. It is located east of Hart and south of Polk Road, on 112th Ave. and Filmore. The conversation brought back memories of Esther Doolittle Wiard, a retired Oceana school teacher who gave the Doolittle 40 to Oceana County to complement our Gales’s Pond County Park. She was born a Doolittle and was very proud of the family’s heritage. I met her while working at Muskegon Federal Savings & Loan as she was a customer, and a very colorful lady. She taught for many years and was a member of the Oceana Retired School Teachers.
I drove past the Park last Saturday to see what was being done, and to look at Gale’s Pond. The geese were in the water and the pond almost froze over. Doolittle Park is to the west on 112th Ave.. It is a beautiful area smack dab in what we call Oceana Center — the center of our county.
I wanted to do some more research on the Doolittles, as Esther told me many stories, and I had visited her at the family’s centennial farm not too far from the park.
She told me of her pending gift to the county, and asked me to go take a look at her 40. That was about 1986.
It was all too easy as I brought up our Oceana County Historical and Genealogical Society’s Website: https://www.oceanahistory.org.
Under research, I found the Doolittles in the Master Index, which led me to our publication: Oceana County History Volume I. The OCHGS has published three volumes of family histories which are full of amazing stories about our local history, and the people who made it. The Doolittles are one of those amazing stories.
Here is a brief excerpt from Volume I:
“John Doolittle was born October 30, 1817 in Oneida County, New York. His wife Martha was born May 9, 1821. In 1861, they came to Oceana County with their five children. They obtained 80 acres of land from the United States government in Hart Township and set about developing a farm. The present house on that property, built by their son Frank in 1893 and designated a Centennial Farm by the State of Michigan, is owned by Esther Doolittle Wiard and their granddaughter.
“Life in Oceana County was difficult for early settlers. The Doolittles cleared their land by hand, using an axe and a crosscut saw. They built a cabin of logs near the spring on their land. After clearing a few acres, they planted vegetables for food. They pounded dried corn into meal and made bread. Martha Doolittle made clothes for her children from flour sacks. Shoes were fashioned from leather from the hides of animals that they killed. Soap was made using animal fat and lye obtained from hard wood ashes. Occasional shopping trips were made to Pentwater to purchase essentials that could not be handcrafted at home. A 25 mile walk that took all day.”
On a side note, another name that is mentioned as an heir is Martha Frey Collins, undoubtedly named for her grandmother. She and her husband, Bob, were fast friends of our Society. Retiring to Cedar Point on Lake Michigan, they have both since passed, but are fondly remembered by many.
We at the Society are offering the hardbound three volume set to the public for the price of $50.00. These make an excellent reference, as well as many hours of enjoyment with learning about our local families and their stories. The Volume I that I used for this was a gift to me from Martha and Nate Lathers, of which was a gift to Martha from Marie and Willie Hanks.
It was so very easy to look in our Master Index and find the Doolittles. There is the history of our County and the Townships, along with many pictures of early Oceana.
We are always in need of new members, and if you are interested, you may call our headquarters at 873-2600 on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. We have a very dedicated core of wonderful people there doing the important work of saving Oceana County history.