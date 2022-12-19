With the groundwork literally being laid by Rudy Fuehring of Mears and Eugene Kuhne of Hart in the 20s, 30s and 40s, more Christmas trees were planted in Oceana County by succeeding generations.
After nearly 60 years in business, Fischer Tree Farms have been a long part of history in Oceana County. Henry & Dorothy Fischer of New Era would become part of many families’ Christmas traditions with one of the first choose-and-cut operations in the county. Daughter Diane ( Fischer) Saling tells how they got started. „Sometime after WWII Dad started a small landscaping business and was growing landscape trees at our home. One day someone came into the yard and asked if they could cut down a tree for Christmas. Suddenly Dad realized there was a market for a choose-and-cut tree farm. He was always experimenting with growing different varieties. My brother Glenn, who had his doctorate in High Energy Physics, eventually returned to the area with his wife and took over the tree farm. The Fischers were known for using as few chemical interventions as possible. Henry preferred to grow species that could do well without a lot of spraying and letting the natural predators do the work. The tree farm is still operating, however with Glenn Fischer’s passing in October, the family is unsure what the future holds.
Doug Pider of Pider Tree Farms in Hart got his start at the prompting of Hart ag teacher Lionel (Bud) Tate, when he was encouraged to plant trees as part of a FFA (Future Farmers of America) project. Doug planted his first Christmas trees in 1953 and would end up being involved in tree production and chemical sales for over 50 years. He was named President of the Michigan Christmas Tree Growers Association (MCTA) in 1991 and the MCTA Hall of Fame in 2009 for his many contributions to the industry.
About the same time, prompted by Mr. Tate as well, brothers Jerry and Ted Slocum planted their first 20 acres of Christmas trees as part of an FFA project. The two brothers would go on to become Slocum Brothers Tree Farms based out of Elbridge Township. By 1991 their tree farm would grow to nearly 3000 acres and become one of the top ten wholesalers in the U.S. In their over 55 years of business many young people would have their first job. They were known for the large, innovative equipment they built to process the hundred of thousands of trees grown and harvested on their farm. Following September 11, 2001, Slocum Brothers was one of many farms across the U.S. who sent a truckload of trees to New York City for the New York firefighters and police officers. As the winners of MCTA’s tree competitions, the partnership had the privilege of providing Christmas trees to Governor John Engler in 2001 and Governor Jennifer Granholm in 2008. Both partners would eventually be named to the MCTA Hall of Fame as well. With the dissolution of the Slocum Brothers’ partnership in 2011, Ted, along with his daughter and grandson, became Slocum Farms LLC and continued to raise trees until just a few years ago.
While the files at the Chadwick Munger House, headquarters for the Oceana County Historical and Genealogical Society (OCHGS) are extensive, they do not include information on every one of the many tree farms that are or were at one time in operation in the county. According to the Census of Agriculture data for Oceana County in 2017 there were 40 farms in operation encompassing 1767 acres. Of those 40 farms, 36 reported having cut 74,858 trees from their property that year. That was down from the 2012 census, when 25 farms reported cutting 313,293 trees.
Some tree farms from over the years included in the Historical Society archives include Great Lakes Evergreens and Supply of Mears, John Oomen Tree Farms on North 144th Avenue, Johnson Tree Lot in Mears, Montague Tree Farms of Montague, Northern Lights Tree Farm in Walkerville and Ridge-Dale Farms in Elbridge. A quick internet search will provide a list of area farms and venues for those interested in bringing a part of Oceana’s Christmas tree history into your home this Christmas.
Next week, read about special Christmas tree memories from some OCHGS members.