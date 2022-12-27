Even though Christmas Day is officially over, it is likely that many are still enjoying this year’s Christmas tree, hopefully a live one purchased locally! This week a walk down memory lane will reveal what a few of our members remember about their family’s Christmases.
Walt Urick of Hart shared that his family would walk to the back swamp area of their 30-acre farm and his dad would cut down a cedar tree. The tree was always decorated about a week before Christmas and they opened their presents on Christmas morning. “Since we had no relatives in the USA ( except distant cousins in Chicago) we celebrated Christmas with just our immediate family, four kids and Mom & Dad. Mom would make a special chicken dinner for Christmas with lots of trimmings & desserts,” Urick said.
Jan Lathers recalls going out as a family and cutting a pine tree from their property. “Many times it was the scrawniest tree ever. Now we use a small table top artificial tree. The tree would be decorated the week before Christmas with mostly handmade ornaments including crocheted angels, handpainted wooden ornaments, pictures of grandkids and always a star on the top.”
Esther Moul said, “One of my vivid memories of Christmas is the year our family of six decided to spend Christmas in Florida visiting some dear friends. When all was said and done we agreed that we never wanted to spend that holiday there again as it didn’t seem very ‘Christmassy’. We ate Christmas dinner outdoors at a picnic table, toured around Tampa at night to see the lights and decorations and noticed that all the decorated trees were artificial. We always had a real tree, cut from some pines that grew on our farm. I still use the crocheted snowflakes that my mother made to decorate my tree.”
Karen Urick reminisced, “Around Christmas Eve, my dad would usually select a spruce tree about 5 feet tall. He would fashion a tree stand out of 2 pieces of lath into an X and nail it into the bottom part of the tree trunk. We would decorate the tree on Christmas Eve. That was my job. I don’t remember much about the decorations, but lights and ornaments made a nice tree for Christmas. The tree was allowed up for one week and was taken down on New Years Day. I always wished we could have the decorated tree up for more than a week. Now my trees are up for a month or more!”
Nancy Tate recalls waking as early as 4 a.m. on Christmas morning and sitting in the stairwell of their home along with her six other siblings waiting for their parents (Bob and Sally Dean) to wake up. They were not allowed downstairs until their parents were awake and they never knew when that would be. She also said that her mother loved silver icicles on their trees. It was applied by the handfuls!
Growing up on a Christmas tree farm, I have numerous memories. Fall was harvest time and Thanksgiving weekend was the height of the shipping season. Once all trees were shipped, Dad would leave for Columbus, Ohio to work his retail lots. He would not return until Christmas Eve. It was a long month for my mom, as she handled the household and five young children. On Christmas Eve we would wait anxiously with noses pressed against the windows hoping to be the first one to spot his headlights coming up the road. When he finally pulled in, we’d all bound out in the snow to grab a long-awaited hug. The house would be full of laughter and conversation as we caught up on the past month. My mom had a pen pal from England who always sent us a care package at Christmas. It was tradition to open it that night and enjoy the many special gifts she’d sent. One year on his way home, Dad picked up some Cracker Jack at a truck stop as a little treat for us. We’d never had anything like that before and loved opening the little prizes that were included in every box. For years after, when he would call home to check in, we’d often remind him, “Don’t forget the Cracker Jack!”