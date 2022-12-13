Thanks to the faithfully preserved news articles of Oceana County newspapers at the Oceana County Historical & Genealogical Society, we can take a look back over the past century and piece together some of the history of Christmas tree production in the county.
The ideal soil, climate and topography of Oceana County makes this area the perfect place to grow evergreens or Christmas trees. Whether planted as a conservation measure or in plantations for profit, they can be seen everywhere. Many farms will often plant and grow Christmas trees in addition to other crops. Most evergreen trees do well in the sandy soils found here, benefitting from the rolling topography and milder winter temperatures due to the close proximity to Lake Michigan. Land that isn’t good for much else has been planted to Christmas trees by many land owners. It has also been a way to “make the cash register ring” more than one season out of the year, often providing a financial cushion when other crops haven’t performed as expected.
However, like many other agricultural commodities, tree production and sales can be cyclical. Historically dips in tree sales and production are seen every 10 years. When tree sales are good, everyone plants trees, when sales lag, the smaller producers get out. The days of “getting rich quick” are over, if there ever was such a thing. It can take anywhere from 8-12 years to grow a decent-sized Christmas tree. This long-term investment requires meticulous care, lots of trial and error and good old-fashioned hard work.
Two of the county’s earliest Christmas tree growers were friends and classmates, Rudolf Fuerhing of Mears and Eugene Kuhne of Hart. In the 1920s, while still in high school, the two planted their first red pine trees. It was a way to utilize land not being used for anything else at the time.
By the 1930s the two separately began experimenting with the growing of fir trees. What began as “experiments,” ended up in two very successful enterprises selling trees and evergreen products all across the U.S. Fuehring Farms would go on eventually to become the top commercial grower of Douglas fir trees in the state, while Kuhne would go on to form Forestry Associates Inc. planting and selling a variety of Christmas trees along with miles of garland and loads of wreaths.
Rudy Fuehring’s son, Carl, shared his recollections of how their family’s operation got its start. “Dad would go up to the Manistee National Forest and cut limbs and tops from trees. He’d bring them back to our basement and fashion makeshift stands to hold the boughs and limbs. Mom would twist aluminum foil, which was a precious commodity during the Depression, into the bases to help hold the boughs upright. Dad would then take the little Christmas trees to Muskegon and sell them for a couple bucks each. That’s really how it all got started for us,” Fuehring said. The senior Fuehring eventually moved on to gathering Douglas fir pine cones from live trees. They would be brought into their basement for the winter. “As the cones warmed up, they would open and release their seeds, you could actually hear them popping from upstairs. From those seeds Dad started his own nursery. He bought an old sawmill on Crystal Lake and in the early years grew thousands and thousands of seedlings. As a kid I spent a lot of time on my knees weeding,” remembered Fuehring. Nearly 80 years later, Fuehring Farms is still selling a limited number of trees to select customers.
