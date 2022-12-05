Now that December is here, many of us find ourselves busy putting up our favorite Christmas decorations. Because December is typically the month with the least amount of sunlight, the tradition of hanging lights and decorating Christmas trees really helps brighten a dark time of the year. An entire column could be written debating the beginnings and first uses of evergreens during the holiday. Websites and blog posts abound with varying opinions. Suffice it to say, evergreen trees have, without a doubt, been a part of both pagan and Christian celebrations for centuries. With their fragrant and long-lasting boughs, they have been the perfect way to bring the outside in during the long, cold days and nights the northern hemisphere experiences this time of year.
In researching the history of Christmas trees, despite differing opinions as to their beginnings, most basically agree on a few points. Brittanica.com said “Evergreen trees became part of Christian rites in Germany, and in the Middle Ages ‘paradise trees’ began to appear there. Meant to represent the Garden of Eden, these evergreen trees were hung with apples and displayed in homes on December 24, the religious feast day of Adam and Eve. Eventually other decorations were added and paradise trees evolved into Christmas trees. By the 19th century, Christmas trees were a firmly established tradition in Germany.”
The National Christmas Tree Association website, www.realchristmastrees.com, concurs that “By the 17th century, it was common in Germany to decorate Christmas Trees with apples. This practice was a holdover from the 14th and 15th centuries, when evergreen boughs hung with apples were the only prop used in the ‘miracle plays’ that were performed at the churches on December 24. December 24 was Adam & Eve’s Day in the early Christian calendar, and the plays were used as ways of teaching the Bible to a largely illiterate population.”
Most everyone agrees that the tradition of bringing evergreens into the home and decorating them as “Christmas” trees got its start in Germany. As people immigrated, this tradition traveled across Europe and eventually to the New World. By the 1800s the practice was gaining in popularity in the U.S. According to both the Britannica and NCTA websites, the first Christmas tree was reportedly displayed in the U.S. in the 1830s.
How soon did Christmas trees begin appearing in Oceana County? A search of digitized Oceana’s Herald-Journal newspaper archives, revealed in the Jan. 1, 1881 edition of the Shelby Independent, titled “Christmas Trees in Shelby”, “There were Christmas trees at each of the two churches in this place, on the eve before Christmas, and each church was crowded with spectators and participants in the exercises of the occasion.” Then from the Dec. 31, 1881 edition of the same, a column reporting on local holiday happenings said, “There were no Christmas trees in town that the writer has heard of, but some valuable gifts and presents were given and received.” Another local reference to Christmas trees was on Dec. 29, 1899 in the “Local Mention” column of the Oceana Herald where it was reported, “The homes of Frank Hoffman and Henry Long were made pleasant by Christmas trees Saturday night.” It appears that even though the tradition of decorating Christmas trees in America began in the early 1800s, it would be many decades later before it would come to West Michigan.
It would be over a century after the first Christmas tree was displayed, before Christmas trees were grown and harvested as a crop in the county. The Dec. 10, 1948 Oceana Herald reported, “Oceana county has begun to harvest its second pine crop in a comparatively big way. The trees are not as large as those which covered much of the lakeshore region 100 years ago and which for half a century furnished the raw material for much of the industry of the region. These trees are recent plantings, most of them planted within the past ten years, and go to the Christmas tree market of cities as far away as Cleveland, Detroit and Chicago. Thousands of trees are being secured in Oceana County this year from plantings which were originally set as a conservation measure.” The article continues, “Plantings of pine have been increasing steadily in Oceana County and many fine stands are already in evidence. Forestry Associates Inc. have a considerable acreage of their own and in their care. They work in this and adjoining counties making planting with a special machine and during the fall topped a total of 250,000 trees for the year. Local retail prices on trees run approximately $1.50 each in individual sales.”
Check back next week, when we will take a look at the history of local tree growers in the county.